The decline in statewide home sales lessened in June compared with the major slowdown reported in May as a result of COVID-19.
Existing home sales across Wisconsin totaled 8,401 in June, down 4.5% from the same month in 2019, but that was a major uptick from the 24.3% decrease in May, according to figures released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“The pandemic led to a big slide in sales in May, but we're seeing home sales pick back up in our area and across the state,” Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin executive vice president Brenda Barnhardt said in a news release.
In the Chippewa Valley, home sales in Eau Claire County totaled 171 in June, down 6.6% from June 2019. Sales rose 14.5% to 71 in Dunn County and stayed flat at 102 in Chippewa County.
The region's biggest declines were 36.8% in Buffalo County and 32.3% in Trempealeau County, while the largest gains beyond Dunn County were 22.2% in Pierce County and 14.3% in Pepin County, according to WRA data.
"Our local Realtors have worked hard during the pandemic to continue to help our friends and neighbors find their next home, and I'm proud that the numbers reflect that in June,” Gary Brenizer, RANWW board president, said in the release.
Home sales for the first half of 2020 were down 14.8 percent to 599 in Eau Claire County, while they were up 11.9% to 405 in Chippewa County and up 9.1% to 289 in Dunn County, the WRA reported.
June's median home sales price in Eau Claire County dipped 0.5% to $199,000 from the same month last year while rising 2.5% to $207,500 in Chippewa County and dropping 5.8% to $212,000 in Dunn County.
The median sale price statewide in June was $222,000, up 3.6% from the same month last year.