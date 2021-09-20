EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin's home sales for this summer fell short of record numbers put up during the heat of 2020.
There were 5.6% fewer home sale closings during June, July and August than the same time a year ago, which the Wisconsin Realtors Association attributed to low inventory.
“Given the supply problem, it’s not surprising that sales this summer have not quite kept up with the record pace established last summer," Mary Duff, chairwoman of the association's board of directors said Monday in a news release. "Even though Realtors have been moving homes quickly, they can only sell what’s on the market, so we’ll continue to struggle to increase our sales on a year-over-year basis until the inventory situation improves.”
The summer season started out with June sales figures that kept up with the year before, but July and August failed to keep up with those months from 2020.
During last month, there were 8,958 homes sold statewide, down from 9,562 a year prior. That 6.3% sales drop for August was smaller than the 14.2% decrease seen in July.
Locally, Chippewa and Dunn counties continue to fall farther behind their 2020 sales figures while Eau Claire County has managed to stay ahead.
Last month, the 177 homes sold in Eau Claire County was 22 more than a year before. That helped the county stay 7.2% ahead of the sales pace set during the first eight months of 2020.
Chippewa County's August sales figures were slightly down. The 91 homes sold there last month was just five behind the August 2020 sales tally. The county is about 12% behind last year's sales pace.
The decline was much more significant in Dunn County. The 63 homes sold there last month was 28 fewer than its numbers from a year before. Dunn County is trailing its 2020's year-to-date sales numbers by 20%.
Low inventory, high demand and the rapid speed that homes on the market are selling have kept prices higher.
The typical Wisconsin home sold for $250,000 last month, up from a median home price of $235,000 a year before.
However, Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said the strong price appreciation may be waning.
"There are some preliminary signs that the double-digit price home price increases may be moderating slightly. The annual rate of appreciation was over 14% in May and June, and it fell to just over 10% in July and to 6.4% in August," Theo said in a news release. "That is welcome news since unsustainable price increases can reduce demand, keeping creditworthy buyers out of purchasing homes.”