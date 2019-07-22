Home sales took a dive in Wisconsin during June, which is traditionally the busiest month of the year for selling houses.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association reported Monday that there was a 9.7% sales drop between last month and June 2018.
“Normally, a strong economy and low mortgage rates produce solid sales growth, but our persistent lack of homes for sale kept June sales well below last year’s levels,” Jean Stefaniak, chairperson of the association, said in a news release with the latest statistics.
There were 8,517 homes sold last month in the state — 920 less than June 2018, according to the trade group.
In Eau Claire County, the 183 homes sold last month was down from 192 in June 2018. Dunn County’s sales figure of 58 was 10 lower than June 2018.
While the number of sales is down across the state, Chippewa County has been one of the exceptions. There were 102 homes sold there last month — 10 more than a year prior.
Low supply has been putting a drag on sales with the dearth of inventory most strongly seen in metropolitan areas, including Eau Claire.
Of all 72 counties in the state, Eau Claire County has the second lowest inventory based on the WRA’s methods for gauging housing stock. Eau Claire County had just 3.7 months of inventory in June, surpassed only by Milwaukee and Outagamie counties, which both had 3.6 months.
“Inventories were especially tight in the larger cities in the state,” Stefaniak said.
Anything below 6 months of inventory is considered a seller’s market as supply is low, allowing prices to be set higher. Wisconsin’s metropolitan counties had an average of 4.1 months of inventory in June. The overall state average was 5 months in June, due to the healthier supply in rural counties pushing the figure upward.
While supply and sales are both down, sellers have been able to set prices higher.
“We’ve been on a bit of a roller coaster with sales over the last few years, but the price appreciation has been consistent,” WRA President & CEO Michael Theo said in the news release.
The statewide median home price rose above $200,000 — a first in sales records going back to 2007 — in May and stayed above that milestone last month as well.
In June the median home price was $215,000 in Wisconsin — $20,000 higher than it was a year ago.