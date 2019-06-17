After two months of home sales lagging behind last year’s, numbers improved in May but the trend of low housing supply persists in Wisconsin.
There were 3.2 percent more homes sold last month than May 2018, according to statistics released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“This improvement in sales is good to see as we move into the summer sales season,” WRA Chairwoman Jean Stefaniak said in a news release.
May is traditionally the second busiest month for home sales in Wisconsin, Stefaniak noted. Typically 10.5% of a year’s home sales are made during May, just under the 11.5% sold in a usual June.
Last month there were 8,589 homes sold in Wisconsin — 268 more than a year ago.
However, that did not overcome the gap created by the slow start to this year, which has had 4.3% fewer home sales by the end of May when compared to the same time in 2018.
“We still lag well behind last year in terms of total listings, and until that turns around, this will continue to be a solid seller’s market,” Stefaniak said.
Year-to-date sales were down by 6.2% in a 12-county western section of Wisconsin, which includes Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.
Prices in that western region were up by 7.9% with the median home selling for $189,900 — up $23,900 from the same time last year.
“The demand pressure continues to intensify, which is why we’ve seen such strong price appreciation,” WRA president and CEO Michael Theo said in the news release.
The median home price has risen statewide by 9.1% in the last 12 months, reaching $203,000 this May.
Fewer people have been putting their homes up for sale, but those who do are seeing them go faster.
New listings were down last month by 3.1% statewide when compared to May 2018.
The average time a home spent on the market had gotten down to 96 days versus the 105 days it took to sell a home a year ago.
Houses are going even faster in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties with their average time spent on the market being 80, 89 and 90 days, respectively.