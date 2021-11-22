EAU CLAIRE — For the fourth straight month, home sales in Wisconsin were lower than where they were in 2020, raising doubts about beating the record year.
There were 8,524 homes sold during October throughout the state — 1,200 fewer than a year before, which makes for a 12.3% decrease for that month.
Sales for July, August and September also failed to live up to robust figures set for those months in 2020, which leaves the current year’s sales currently just 0.1% above last year’s.
“Home sales in the second half of 2021 have slipped well below the very strong pace we saw in the second half of 2020,” Mary Duff, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said Monday in a news release. “Given the ongoing inventory weakness in the housing market, we don’t expect another record year for sales in the state.”
In the Chippewa Valley, some counties are already well behind sales they posted in 2020.
With 716 homes sold so far this year, Chippewa County is lagging behind last year’s sales by 15%. In Dunn County, the 478 homes sold through October is 20% less than the same time in 2020.
However, Eau Claire County is among the areas where sales have stayed above last year’s mark despite some down months. The 1,322 homes sold through October in the county is about 3% ahead of last year’s pace.
Last month did not help with the county’s lead though as October’s sales of 150 homes was 27 less than the same month in 2020.
Chippewa and Dunn counties saw bigger dropoffs in their October sales figures. The 80 homes sold in Chippewa County last month were 31 less than a year ago. Dunn County’s 57 homes sold was 28 fewer than October 2020.
Despite signs that the pace of home sales is slowing, Duff stated that 2021 will still be a very strong year due to motivated buyers fueled by favorable mortgage rates.
From May through September, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage had been under 3%. It edged up slightly to 3.07% last month.
October marked the third straight month where price increases cooled somewhat for the median homes sold in the state.
“This is welcome moderation compared to the first seven months of the year,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in the news release.
The typical home sold for $245,000 last month in Wisconsin, up from $228,000 in October 2020. That 7.5% price appreciation is less than what had been seen earlier this year.
“While it’s good to see housing provide a good return on investment for homeowners, double-digit appreciation is not sustainable and threatens to keep some first-time buyers out of the market,” Theo said. “This moderation in appreciation rates has helped to keep Wisconsin housing relatively affordable, even in a strong seller’s market.”
Western Wisconsin home prices were inflated more than the state average last month.
Throughout the 12-county region, the median home price was $249,900 in October — up 12.8% from a year ago.
In Chippewa County alone, the median price was up 23.3% with the typical house selling for $265,000 — $50,000 more than a year ago.
Meanwhile in Eau Claire County, the median house sold for $246,700 last month, up $26,700 — a 12.1% increase on October 2020.
A typical home in Dunn County sold for $220,000 last month — $25,000 more than a year ago, a 12.8% increase.
Aside from higher prices and an ongoing shortage of inventory, inflation of other products may also play an increasing role in potential homebuyers’ decisions.
Dave Clark, a Marquette University economist who does consulting with the statewide realtors association, remarked that while the economy is growing, so are prices of goods.
Inflation reached an annual pace of 6.2% in October, which is the highest that rate has been since November 1990, he noted.
“The high inflation has also dampened consumer sentiment as buyers have lost purchasing power,” Clark stated in the news release.