EAU CLAIRE — Home sales in Wisconsin are lagging behind last year’s record numbers, but parts of the Chippewa Valley are exceptions to the statewide trend.
For the first three months of this year, there were 14,689 homes sold in the state, which is 669 less — a 4.4% decrease — when compared to the start of 2021, according to a report issued Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Keeping up with last year’s sales figures will become increasingly difficult going into the prime homebuying season with higher mortgage rates and smaller inventories for sale, the association noted.
“We expect home sales to lag behind the record pace of 2021,” Brad Lois, chairman of the association’s board of directors, said in a news release.
A 12-county region the association defines as western Wisconsin had 4.1% fewer home sales in this year’s first quarter versus the start of 2021, falling in line with the statewide average.
The 1,298 homes sold in the region through the end of March is 56 fewer than a year before.
Included in that region is Eau Claire County, where 252 homes were sold during the first three months of 2022. That’s a 5.6% decline, 15 fewer homes, than the same time in 2021.
But in neighboring Chippewa and Dunn counties, home sales are outpacing last year.
There have been 164 homes sold in Chippewa County, up by 20 when compared to last year. In Dunn County the 112 homes sold in the first quarter were 16 more than a year ago.
Prices, affordability
Prices of typical homes for sale continue to rise higher due to short supply and strong demand.
The median price of a home for sale in the state hit $240,000 for the first three months of this year — $21,000 more than a year ago.
The typical home in the state’s western region has sold for $247,950 during this year’s first quarter, up $25,950 from the beginning of 2022.
Beyond selling prices being higher, interest rates on mortgages have been rising recently, making it more expensive to borrow for a home.
Last month the average 30-year fixed mortgage carried 4.17% interest, compared to 3.08% a year before.
Mortgage rates rose higher in recent weeks, which is expected to discourage some would-be homebuyers.
“Mortgage rates in early April are moving closer to 5%, and this trend will likely moderate housing demand pressure over the next few months as some potential buyers drop out of the market,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, stated.
Freddie Mac reported last week that interest rates in the U.S. reached an average of 5% for 30-year fixed mortgages. It was the first time in over a decade the average reached that level, stated the government-sponsored enterprise that buys and guarantees home loans. The previous time 30-year mortgage rates averaged 5% was in May 2010, based on Freddie Mac’s survey data.
“As Americans contend with historically high inflation, the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight inventory are making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, stated in a news release.
Dave Clark, an economist with Marquette University who consults for the Wisconsin Realtors Association, attributed the recent rise in mortgage rates to the Federal Reserve increasing its rates. Clark said the Fed’s strategy to tame inflation should eventually bring mortgage rates back down.
“While its actions are spiking mortgage rates in the short term, controlling inflationary expectations is key to returning 30-year fixed mortgage rates to the more favorable 3% to 4% range we’ve seen over the past decade,” Clark stated in a news release.