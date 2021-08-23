EAU CLAIRE — Last month couldn’t beat July 2020’s home sale surge that the state experienced following lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Duff, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said it’s important to keep in perspective the events and market factors when comparing then and now.
“We set a record for month of July sales last year, as the economy began to recover from the lockdowns in the spring of 2020,” she said in a news release. “With inventories shrinking over the last 12 months, we knew it was going to be difficult to match the record sales we saw in July 2020.”
On Monday the association released its latest report, which showed there were 8,510 sales made last month — 14.2% less than the 9,915 homes that changed hands in July 2020.
In 12 counties that make up the association’s western Wisconsin region, all but two contributed to that decline. And that pair — Buffalo and Jackson counties — just managed to tie sales from last year.
Chippewa County experienced a 36% drop from the 125 homes sold in July 2020 to 80 last month. Meanwhile Eau Claire County fell 17% — going from 187 homes sold down to 155. Less dramatic was the 3% decline in sales seen in Dunn County, which had 66 homes sold last month — just two less than a year prior.
While July didn’t match the same month last year, the pace of home sales remains ahead of 2020.
Statewide, there have been 47,259 homes sold so far this year, up 4% from the same time in 2020.
It’s not consistent across the state or between counties located in the same region.
Eau Claire County is in line with the state’s pace with 828 homes sold during the first seven months of this year. That’s up 4% from 795 homes sold in the same months last year.
However, Chippewa County’s 460 home sales to date is 14% behind last year’s pace. Dunn County has seen 294 homes sold so far this year — 18% below the same time in 2020.
Inventories, affordability
Inventories are 21% lower than they were a year ago throughout Wisconsin, and homes that do hit the market don’t sit long.
Statewide, the average time a home will be on the market dropped to only 65 days last month. It’s the shortest that measure has been since the Wisconsin Realtors Association began tracking the statistic in 2005.
With the supply of homes continuing to fall short of demand for them, prices keep rising.
The median priced home sold for $250,000 last month in Wisconsin, up from $225,900 a year ago.
Homes that sold in Eau Claire County went for more than that statewide figure. Last month the median price here was $260,000 — $26,000 higher than a year before.
The typical Dunn County home sold for $221,000 last month, up from $189,000 a year ago.
Chippewa County was among the few exceptions in the state where the median price was lower last month. The $226,625 sales price of a typical home there was $5,875 below July 2020’s mark.
Rising prices have led to a slight decline in the WRA’s indication of housing affordability.
“Housing demand conditions remain strong, fueled by very low mortgage rates and a growing economy,” WRA President and CEO Michael Theo said in a news release. “However, the ongoing supply problems have pushed prices up at well above the rate of inflation, and this has reduced our affordability.”
He continued though by stating that the erosion of affordability is modest because mortgage rates have remained low, reducing how much buyers will need to factor borrowing costs into their budget.
For the third straight month, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained below 3% interest, Theo noted.