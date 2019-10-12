Despite steady snow flurries and temperatures in the high 30s, hundreds of students and community residents braved the conditions Saturday morning to take in the UW-Eau Claire homecoming parade along First Avenue.
While many spectators bundled up in heavy coats, hats and gloves, Kayla Donovan stood out from the crowd in her outfit of shorts and an "I'm a Blugold" T-shirt. Even the biting wind couldn't make her shiver or stop smiling.
Luckily for Donovan, "she" was just a life-size cardboard cutout of herself, toted along by a group of six enthusiastic first-year alumni who have been attending the homecoming parade for the past five years. The real Donovan is a dancer who performed as she passed by as part of easily the biggest element in the parade: the 475-member Blugold Marching Band.
Since receiving the cutout a few weeks ago from Donovan's parents, the friends have been bringing it to every UW-Eau Claire football game to support the band.
"We just love it. People get a riot out of it," said Jake Sabel, who cheered and shook the cardboard image as the real Donovan marched past her friends and the Owen Park trees just beginning to display the orange and yellow leaves of autumn.
The weather — which prompted UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt to tweet "Happy Snowcoming" — affected but didn't deter the actual Blugold Marching Band members, who now account for about one of every 23 students on campus.
"It makes it harder, but we get our morale built up so we're all ready to go and that keeps us warm," said senior trumpet player Sarah Hipke of Stevens Point.
Special accommodations included using plastic mouthpieces and pushing the trumpets' tuning slides all the way in, she revealed.
Hipke was impressed with the hardy parade goers who lined both sides of the street despite the snow and cold.
"We were kind of worried that no one was going to come, so we were surprised to see the big crowd," she said.
Hipke sounded nostalgic as she talked about her last homecoming as a member of the band, saying, "This is my final year, and I've loved it every year."
Band members recently finished preparing their halftime show, themed "The Greatest Show," so Hipke said they were excited to perform Saturday afternoon at Carson Park during UW-Eau Claire's homecoming football game against UW-River Falls.
Other parade elements ranged from the usual — cars with homecoming royalty — to unusual examples of collegiate exuberance such as a kazoo band playing "Build Me Up Buttercup" and a vehicle towing a motorboat pulling several inline skaters with water skiing ropes.
Band parents Dawn and Steve Strasser of the Milwaukee area used blankets to stay warm and collected souvenir blue and gold pompoms and toy footballs — tossed to the crowd by the chancellor and several other parade participants — as they watched their son, junior Bailey Strasser, march by playing his trombone.
Asked how she thought the band sounded on the chilly morning, Dawn replied with a laugh, "Amazing, like always."
Nearby, Bailey's proud grandma Sindy said of her grandson, "He's worth every snowflake."