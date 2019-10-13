101419_sk_trash_6a

Members of a UW-Eau Claire Student Senate team, from left, Alexandra Kurutz, Anna Ziebell and Brenden Hicks, participate Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in a Homecoming Adopt-A-Block cleanup of the Water Street area. Student organizations divided up the neighborhood and picked up debris from the week's Homecoming celebration.

 Staff photo by Steve Kinderman

Good clean fun was part of the the final day of UW-Eau Claire's homecoming celebration, as student organizations participated Sunday in an Adopt-A-Block cleanup of the university area.

Student organizations divided up the neighborhood and took debris from the festivities.

The Blugolds football team sounded a winning note for the weekend with a 27-14 victory over UW-River Falls Saturday in Carson Park.

Other events during the celebration were Blugold Fever Fest, the parade and the Fifth Quarter post-game party -- all of which included appearances by the popular Blugold Marching Band.

Homecoming is UW-Eau Claire's largest Blugold alumni gathering of the year. 