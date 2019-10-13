Good clean fun was part of the the final day of UW-Eau Claire's homecoming celebration, as student organizations participated Sunday in an Adopt-A-Block cleanup of the university area.
Student organizations divided up the neighborhood and took debris from the festivities.
The Blugolds football team sounded a winning note for the weekend with a 27-14 victory over UW-River Falls Saturday in Carson Park.
Other events during the celebration were Blugold Fever Fest, the parade and the Fifth Quarter post-game party -- all of which included appearances by the popular Blugold Marching Band.
Homecoming is UW-Eau Claire's largest Blugold alumni gathering of the year.