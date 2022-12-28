EAU CLAIRE — A homeless man faces numerous charges for breaking into an Eau Claire day care center twice this week and stealing thousands of dollars of electronics.

Michael R. Phillippi, 23, of Eau Claire, has been charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors tied to burglaries reported on Monday and Tuesday at KinderCare, 2115 Fairfax St.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter