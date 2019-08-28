A homeless man is accused of driving his truck into the window of a downtown Eau Claire homeless shelter and damaging a dumpster.
Scott J. Harding, 55, faces charges of second-offense drunken driving, operating while revoked, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, as well as nine counts of bail jumping and several traffic citations.
On Wednesday, Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless set bail at $500 cash for Harding. While his case is pending, he is prohibited from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with Sojourner House, 608 S. Barstow St. He also will be required to submit to substance testing at the Community Treatment Center.
The county District Attorney’s Office has rescinded a plea offer for one of Harding’s other pending cases in light of the new charges against him.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire County Communications Center received a call at 7:55 p.m. Monday reporting that Sojourner House had been hit by a truck. Witnesses described the truck as an older blue 4x4 GMC Sierra with no license plates. A Sojourner House employee and an eyewitness told police that the truck was parked next to the building, backed into the window and hit the dumpster while driving off.
Shortly after, an Eau Claire police officer spotted the vehicle with Harding in the driver’s seat at the Festival Foods parking lot on Birch Street. While speaking with Harding, the officer noticed the man’s breath smelled of alcohol, his speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.
When asked where he had driven from, Harding told the officer he had been at a friend’s house, but then gave three different addresses for it.
The officer pointed to shattered glass fragments on the truck’s rear bumper, and Harding said he didn’t know how those got there.
Harding denied drinking alcohol that day, saying the only substance he’d had was one Clonazepam pill. He blamed his erratic driving on the truck’s bad power steering.
“It took me 12 times to get out of that place,” he complained. When the officer asked where he’d had difficulty, Harding paused and said it was a parking lot across from Sojourner House.
When the officer asked Harding for more details, the man got upset and refused to answer more questions about the incident.
A search of Harding’s truck uncovered an empty 16-ounce can of Mike’s Harder Lemonade and a full 12-ounce can of Natural Ice beer.