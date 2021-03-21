EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire homeless shelter that has spent the COVID-19 pandemic in temporary locations is planning to return early next month to its downtown building.
Sojourner House is preparing to be back at 618 S. Barstow St. on April 5, according to the shelter's coordinator, Kiana Schoen.
"It’s probably the best option we have,” she said.
The upcoming return to the smaller downtown building will happen after public health officials provided a vaccination clinic last week at the shelter's temporary location with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Many of our guests were able to partake in that and get vaccinated,” Schoen said.
Timing of the move is motivated by the shelter's lease ending for the former Hansen's IGA store at 1031 W. Clairemont Ave. The shelter's use of the retail space also was only allowed through a special exception in the state building code, which allows only 180 days of such a temporary use.
When the pandemic began a year ago, the shelter had to seek out larger quarters to abide by public health requirements for social distancing that its Barstow Street location was simply not big enough to accommodate. Last April Eau Claire's Hobbs Ice Center began serving as a temporary shelter, until the service relocated to the empty grocery store space in October.
“We were grateful to be there for the time we were,” Schoen said of the temporary sites, noting that they allowed for greater capacity.
In the grocery store, the shelter had a regular capacity of about 80, but was able to reconfigure the space to house nearly 100 people during a cold snap this winter. The larger temporary sites also had enough space to create quarantine spaces for newcomers to the shelter where they could stay while they were tested for COVID-19 before they could move to beds near people who had already been sleeping there.
The downtown location has a little over 50 beds, Schoen said, but also room for overflow.
Losing the additional space is one drawback of moving back downtown, she noted, but it is coming at a warmer time of year when their clients often are looking elsewhere for housing solutions.
Prior to the move, Schoen said she will be working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to discuss mitigation strategies for using the smaller building while the pandemic is not yet over. Those talks will include ways Sojourner House can adjust its procedures at check-in and other times to reduce the amount of people congregating in one place.
While Sojourner House's use of temporary locations appears to be near its end, partnerships created during the pandemic appear to be lasting. Lutheran Social Services relocated its day services for the homeless into the shelter run by Catholic Charities when it was in the city's ice arena — a relationship that will continue with next month's move.
"We'll be down there together," Schoen said. "We just feel it's been more effective."
Also while the shelter was temporarily using the municipal ice center, an ad-hoc group of local government officials and nonprofit organizations formed to discuss a long-term vision for facilities for the homeless.
The informal group has been meeting Monday mornings using an online teleconference since May to talk about collaborations and the best way to use the community's resources to help those experiencing homelessness.
“It was a joint/group effort making sure no stone was left unturned,” said Keith Johnathan, executive director of the Eau Claire Housing Authority.
In addition to Johnathan, the group also includes representatives from the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, the Health Department, the Eau Claire City Manager's Office, city Planning and Development, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, Western Dairyland and a local Episcopal church.