Ron Berger started making his homemade Christmas balls 20 years ago.
“I had seen someone in Mondovi had balls in a tree, and I thought they were neat,” recalled the Eau Claire resident. “Every year, I added a couple more.”
The large orbs are roughly two feet across, each containing about 100 lights. He uses plastic ties and fencing wire to hold the pieces in place. Each ball takes about three or four hours to make.
“You never see one in the store that big,” he said. “I’ve shown a few people how to make them.”
Over the past two decades, Berger has slowly grown the collection, which now features 34 balls, including six larger ones placed on the ground, which have about 300 lights in each. Ron estimates he puts up the display over four or five days.
Ron and his wife, Diane, estimate they have about 4,000 lights in their display at their home at 2219 Trimble St.
Ron, 70, and Diane, 67, have lived in their home since 1977. They have a large silver maple tree in their yard, which Berger climbs, stands on a platform, and uses a pole to position each ball into place. A star at the top of the tree is perhaps 40 feet off the ground.
Each ball is unique, he added.
“I started taking the strings apart, and making different colors,” he said.
Their daughter, Angela Koehler, was among several people who marvel at the display.
“Christmas is always such a special time for our family. Looking out the window to see the big tree illuminated is a highlight,” Koehler said. “It’s been remarkable to see the display grow in size and creativity throughout the years. My dad has spent a lot of time crafting the decorations, knowing that many appreciate the effort. We all enjoy looking out the window to see so many families adoring the tree.”
The Bergers agree their light display isn’t well known in the community, even though they’ve been on the Leader-Telegram’s list of displays in past years. The star and top bulbs can be seen from both Rudolph Road and Clairemont Avenue.
“We have people who line up at night or walk by,” Diane said. “I know our neighbors like it. They want to know when they are going up, and I say, ‘The day after Thanksgiving.’”
Diane likes having the attention, but she added they shut the shades to the house because people who stop to look at the lights can see inside.
However, the Bergers really can’t see their own display from inside their home. The overhang of the house blocks the view of the balls that are up in the tree.
The Bergers have two children and three grandchildren, and putting up the display has become a family event. Their seven-year-old grandson, Nixon, is “just fascinated with them,” Diane said.
“He just goes nuts over them,” Diane Berger said. “He really gets into it, telling us where to put them.”
The light display is generally turned off at New Year’s, and on the first warm day, Ron will take them back down. The balls go into storage in the attic; Ron said it would be too much work to collapse them or take them apart each year.