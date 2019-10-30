The day after one of the most significant occasions of his life, Tim Lynnes attended another important event: a family Halloween celebration.
Tim and Erin Lynnes were married Oct. 30, and the next night he assisted with an elaborate haunted house display at his parents’ home. Erin Lynnes knew her husband loved Halloween, but she realized the extent of his passion for the holiday on the Sunday following their wedding in 2010.
Tim Lynnes’ Halloween creations began in middle school, and he has taken that passion to the next level during the past several years with an annual front yard display featuring animatronic zombies and skeletons. The yard also has spiderwebs, fake rats, a werewolf, coffin and several gravestones featuring tongue-in-cheek names like “Clair Voyance,” “Dee Cayen” and “Pam Demmick.”
Lynnes built almost all of the creations himself, many of which include lights, voice recordings and motion sensors. One features a zombie that jumps off the ground, and another has a skeleton stirring a cauldron.
“It’s kind of like a cemetery overrun by monsters,” Tim Lynnes said.
A few items are new this year, including a swaying zombie and spider cocoons that dangle from the house’s gutters. Tim Lynnes’ favorite object features a green monster eating an unlucky victim. It was one of his first complex creations and has been in the yard every year.
The Lynneses have resided on the 500 block of East MacArthur Avenue since 2012, and Tim Lynnes has made increasingly elaborate displays. When he began setting up the yard during the first year, neighbors were initially confused, but they quickly embraced the spooky decorations and often tell friends to check out the display.
Some of the creations are original, while he gets other ideas online.
“I’ve always been into building and tinkering with stuff,” Lynnes said. “It’s fun to put something like this together and see what you can do.”
The objects are in storage for 11 months of the year, and Tim Lynnes starts organizing the yard in late September or early October. He said it usually takes a few days to set up everything. High winds occasionally present difficulty, but there haven’t been any problems this year.
He usually makes the objects in the garage during summer. Most of them are created from wood, but some of the figures include PVC piping, and the gravestones are foam.
The decorations increase foot and vehicle traffic during October. People often slow their vehicles as they drive by to get a better look. When Tim Lynnes was setting it up this year, some passers-by cheered as they drove past.
At night, half of the yard is illuminated by green lights, and the other half is bathed in blue. Red lights move across the garage door, and a mummy peeks out from a front window. They also put up a screen on the interior front window and have a projector on the outside with rotating ghostly scenes.
The cemetery display is Tim Lynnes’ passion project, and Erin Lynnes mostly leaves her husband to his own devices.
“I help him get stuff out of the attic if he asks, and that’s about it,” she said with a laugh.
She feels largely indifferent toward Halloween but appreciates his enthusiasm and the excitement it brings their two young daughters. During trick-or-treating, Erin Lynnes walks around the neighborhood with the children while Tim stays at home to showcase the display.
On Halloween night, Tim Lynnes uses a microphone to narrate to people approaching the residence. He also sets up a few items in the driveway that trick-or-treaters must walk through to get to the front door, including a rocking chair with a recording saying, “We’ve been expecting you” and a surgery gone wrong. A friend of his dresses up and sits quietly next to the door while holding a bowl of candy and sometimes startles people who reach in for a treat.
Tim Lynnes appreciates watching others enjoy the display and likes giving adults or older children a brief, frightful surprise.
“We end up scaring more of the parents a lot of times,” Lynnes said.
He puts everything away a couple days after Halloween, and they said the yard always looks oddly empty in November.
While the objects are out of sight, they are not out of mind for Tim Lynnes, who is always working ahead and planning ideas for future occasions.
“As soon as Halloween is done, he has a list for what he’s going to do next year,” Erin Lynnes said.
Tim Lynnes carried a childhood interest into an adult passion that has served thrills and scares for the past eight Octobers and should continue for years ahead.