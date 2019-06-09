Above: Marine Corps and Air Force veteran Ian Senn of Lake Hallie participates in a flag retirement ceremony Sunday at Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie. The U.S. Flag Code states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning.” The nation will celebrate Flag Day on Friday. Right: The flags that had “served their tour” receive a 21-gun salute from a squad of local veterans. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.