Lining the rain-dampened sidewalks along First Avenue were groups of people huddled underneath umbrellas or wearing raincoats or plastic ponchos.
Though her family tree has numerous veterans in it, Denise Ralston of Eau Claire admitted she likely wouldn’t have gone to Memorial Day parade if her grandchildren didn’t want to go.
Aside her were Jezebelle, 12, and Jeremiah, 8, who watched the parade. Jezebelle had hoped to see her school’s marching band, but they’d canceled their appearance as did other walking units who did not want to endure the constant rain that came down Monday morning.
“It was a good parade anyway,” Denise Ralston said. “We enjoyed it.”
Jeremiah agreed, clutching a handful of candy in one hand that started to shake as the wet, colder-than-normal weather appeared to be getting to him.
Normally taking place on a spring day fit for spending time outdoors, perhaps a cookout, the Ralstons instead said they were following the parade with a trip home for hot cocoa.
With the parade-ending police car driving away and the crowd dispersing, Denise Ralston walked over to thank Army veteran Jim Braman for his service.
Braman had walked in the parade, sharply dressed in the formal uniform he earned from serving in the Army from 1984 to 1998.
When asked about the smaller-than-usual turnout for Monday’s parade, he said he was disappointed, but understood how the weather would’ve deterred people from attending.
Those who did show up to honor fallen veterans got free American flags, schedules for upcoming summer events and sugary treats.
“Thank you everyone for coming out,” Eau Claire Patriotic Council President Ron “Duff” Martin said as he marched along First Avenue. “For everybody who braved this, there’s candy coming.”
Sure enough, parade units behind him gave out candy — many opting to hand clusters of goodies individually to people standing on the wet curbside instead of the usual technique of flinging bunches in the air and onto the pavement.
One unit of older veterans stopped several blocks from the finish line while their American flag had gotten sopping wet and was having a tough time staying on the flagpole they were carrying it on. To save it from falling during the parade, the veterans carefully and ceremoniously folded and rolled up the drenched stars and stripes.
The dreary weather caused a change of venue for the Memorial Day program that follows the parade, moving it from Owen Park’s band shell to American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., visited Eau Claire on Monday, as she did previously in 2013 for the city’s Memorial Day observance.
Wearing a red poppy — a flower used to honor those who died in war — on her lapel, Baldwin gave a short speech at the American Legion hall.
“On this solemn day, let us draw strength from those we honor and be inspired by them,” she said.
Martin read off statistics of those who’ve served in the U.S. military going back to 1775 and those who gave their lives. Among those were 6,997 service members who died in conflicts the U.S. is actively involved in, namely in the Middle East.
Eric Killen, director of Eau Claire County’s Veteran Services Office, read a list of 120 local veterans who died in the past year.
Monday morning’s featured speaker was Dan Cavanaugh of Eau Claire, who recently wrote “Soldier/Surgeon — A Memoir” about his experiences in the Army.
Eliciting fraternal laughter from the audience of fellow veterans, Cavanaugh recalled enduring a grueling basic training led by a demanding drill sergeant when he entered the Army in 1958.
“It was in those eight weeks, this young punk became a man,” he said.
After three years as an enlisted soldier, Cavanaugh left the Army to pursue an education with the goal of returning to the service as an officer. In 1969 he graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, then served stateside in an internship and medical residency before going to South Korea to lead a medical unit.
“Yes, the real MASH — the one you watch on TV,” he said, likening his unit’s officers to characters on the long-running TV show.
In addition to treating servicemen injured in training exercises, Cavanaugh said the doctors would tend to Korean children who were scalded when they removed pots of water that were heated over campfires.
“There are many little children who are now in their 40s who can give thanks to the 43rd for their medical care in Korea,” Cavanaugh said.
In 1986, he retired for the first time from the Army and moved to Eau Claire where he worked as a surgeon at Midelfort Clinic (now part of Mayo Clinic Health System).
But in September 1990, he was called back to service for the Gulf War. He retired from the Army again in 1994 and continued working at Midelfort Clinic until he turned 70.
“As I approach this 80th year of life, I would gladly serve my country again, in some capacity, should the commander-in-chief request it,” he said.