EAU CLAIRE — Beds available to homeless men are doubling at the Hope Renewal Center for Men with the completion of an expansion project.
The short stay wing at the center run by Hope Gospel Mission at 2650 Mercantile Drive is going from a capacity of a dozen men to 24.
“We look forward to be able to help more people in difficult situations get back on their feet, back into the workforce and find stable long-term housing.” Sandi Polzin, executive director at Hope Gospel Mission, said in a news release. “As the need continues to rise, we want to make a greater impact and we cannot do this without community help.”
The expansion project started in September with the intent of finishing within a few short months while the necessity for a warm place to sleep remained paramount.
“We were hoping to get it done in the winter when it’s cold out and the need is high,” said Brett Geboy, the mission’s community relations director.
Hope Gospel Mission unveiled the expanded quarters on Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting celebration. The new beds will be in use within a week, pending the issuance of an occupancy permit, Geboy said.
There were occasions where the wing’s previous size didn’t meet demand.
“We’ve reached that capacity a few times at 12,” Geboy said.
When that happened in the past, the additional people from the short stay program would be housed in other rooms in the building usually for Hope Gospel Mission’s longer-term housing programs.
The newly expanded space is expected to not just handle current needs but also the potential for future demand for short stay beds in Eau Claire.
As housing has become more expensive in recent years and inflation has risen, Hope Gospel Mission has noticed short stays there becoming longer.
“We see that in general people are needing more time to get a job, get a workable budget and secure housing,” Geboy said.
Currently the average stay there is about 50 days, he said, but that varies greatly by individuals with some only needing temporary shelter for a week before they secure new housing.
The 1,400 square feet of new building space in the expansion project doubled the size of the short stay space for men. In addition to bed capacity increasing, there also are larger areas for the living room, bathrooms, laundry and storage.
The $380,000 expansion project funded through donations also includes an upgrade to modular beds, a system that is safer and more private for residents than bunk beds previously in use.
Instead of a ladder leading to a top bunk, the new modular bed system has a small staircase with railing that goes to the upper bed. The bed system’s construction also means a quieter sleep for residents and allows for more space between people.
Like other area shelters, beds are available overnight but the sleeping area does not stay available during the daytime. During the daytime residents are expected to be working, searching for a job or volunteering for Hope Gospel Mission.
Residents of the program get free meals at the cafeteria in the Hope Renewal Center for Men. There are case managers and resident assistants who work with men in the short stay center to help with job searches, personal budgeting and seeking out housing.
Hope Gospel Mission also has relations with other shelters and support agencies in the area.
Hope Gospel Mission requires people to be sober to get into its short stay program.
The short stay program is not intended to treat addiction problems, Geboy said, but it can be a “gateway” into one of the mission’s longer-term programs that do address those.
Though Hope Gospel Mission is just now finishing one building project, it already is planning another one.
The organization’s learning center — a building where residents go to use computers, see counselors and learn about financial literacy, health and nutrition and other subjects — is undersized to meet growing demand. Currently located in offices next to Building Hope — a discount home furnishings and building supply store run by Hope Gospel Mission — on Western Avenue, the learning center is planned to be replaced with a new building next to the Hope Renewal Center for Men.
The new building would be larger than the existing learning center, Geboy said, and reduce transportation costs by being next to where residents live.
Hope Gospel Mission is going to start looking at costs for such a new building this year to see what is feasible.