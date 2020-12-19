EAU CLAIRE — Ruby Wibel had been to Hope Gospel Mission’s free holiday meals before, but Saturday’s Christmas dinner meant even more this time to her family.
The Eau Claire woman, like many others, said her family has experienced economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic since her adult son has been laid off from his job as a custodian.
Waiting in the line of cars queued up outside of the mission’s Hope Renewal Center for Men, Wibel said she was grateful for the food that her family was about to receive.
“It means a lot to us,” she said. “It helps out.”
Using money donated to the organization to help feed the community, Hope Gospel Mission welcomes people to get free meals on Thanksgiving and on a weekend day prior to Easter and Christmas.
“It’s a way we can serve the community beyond what we do here with our programs,” said Brett Geboy, the mission’s community relations director.
In a typical year, the meals are served inside the Hope Renewal Center’s large dining area. Inviting hundreds of people into its building would’ve created the risk of spreading COVID-19 during the pandemic though, so the charitable organization changed its meals to a to-go service this year.
There were some hiccups in the meal served prior to Easter, Geboy said, but the operation now runs smoothly.
“Now we’ve got it down pretty good,” he said.
On Thursday and Friday, food was prepared and volunteers were trained in the procedures for making and shuttling out the meals.
Cars started lining up an hour and a half before the to-go meal service was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
As each vehicle inched its way up the waiting line, a volunteer would ask the occupants how many meals they needed. Using a walkie talkie, that number would be relayed to kitchen staff inside the building. An assembly line of volunteers and workers scooped hot food items into different spots inside of a styrofoam container.
Ham, potatoes au gratin, vegetables, cranberry fluff, dinner rolls and pudding cups were included in every meal.
Once an order was filled, bags carrying the styrofoam containers were brought to a table near the building’s entrance where younger volunteers were waiting to rush them out the door to people waiting in their cars.
Ruth Bach of Eau Claire saw information on TV about the free meal and was one of the first to line up on Saturday morning.
“I thought I might as well,” she said.
Retired for a couple years, getting a hot, free meal was appreciated by Bach. She praised Hope Gospel Mission for offering to help out families like hers over the holidays.
“It means they’re a very nice agency to do this to help needy families,” she said.
The free meal was open to anyone who was interested in it.
People who drove up simply had to ask for how many meals they needed. In most cases it was just a few to cover their family. Other drivers came on behalf of people who are homebound due to medical issues or as a precaution against catching coronavirus.
One car even requested 20 meals to feed themselves and people who they would be delivering to.
By the end of the two-hour window where the meals were available, about 424 had been handed out, Geboy said.
It wasn’t quite as busy as the mission’s Thanksgiving meal, which served 564 people.
But any leftovers from Saturday would be put to good use to feed people living in Hope Gospel Mission’s shelter facilities and transitional housing.
Between feeding its own residents and outreach events such as Saturday’s Christmas dinner, Hope Gospel Mission serves about 35,000 meals annually, Geboy said.
Along with food on Saturday, volunteers would also ask attendees if they wanted knit hats or vouchers to get other winter clothing at the mission’s nearby Bargain Center.
Each year, the mission gives away $75,000 in vouchers so people in need can get free secondhand goods from its stores, Geboy said.