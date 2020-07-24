The Hope Gospel Mission has completed renovations on its new $1.6 million women’s residence hall on the west side of Eau Claire.
The Hope Renewal Center For Women, located on Frank Street, across Clairemont Avenue from their main headquarters at 2650 Mercantile Dr., is now open, said Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Misson’s community relations director.
“We’re excited to be able to help more women in the community,” Geboy said Friday. “The space is bigger.”
In 2016, Hope Gospel Mission began a $6.4 million capital campaign to construct new residence halls. Geboy said the bulk of the money has been raised, and the organization is hoping to raise another $500,000 to pay off the project. In 2019, it completed the 24,000-square-foot Hope Renewal Center For Men, which can house 48 men in its program, up from 20 to 24 residents at the old site. At the same time, Hope Gospel was raising funds for the women’s headquarters.
Geboy said the organization purchased two adjacent buildings that were previously used as assisted living facilities. One of the buildings was renovated into 11 residences for women with children; that space has been open since January. This week, the other building, which has 14 beds for single women, opened. Volunteer work helped keep the renovation costs down, he added.
“We are excited to have the renovations complete and be able to use this new, larger space to help these precious women,” said Sandi Polzin, Hope Gospel Mission executive director. “As the need continues to rise, with your help, we can continue to bring them hope and a future.”
Women in their program had previously been residing in the Ruth House at the Eau Claire Bargain Center, 2511 Moholt Dr., which will still be used.
“We’re going to make that (Ruth House building) into transitional housing for those who complete our program,” Geboy said. “Housing has been an issue, so to have this available can be a financial benefit to them, too.”
Having the women’s residence hall so close to the men’s hall will be beneficial for the entire program, he said.
“It helps for transportation when we do events together, like doing job training at a store,” Geboy said.
Despite having more space, Geboy said the women’s program is already essentially at capacity, as 11 or 12 women routinely stay there any given day, along with three or four families in the women-with-children building.
Hope Gospel Mission isn’t a ‘shelter,’ as it provides a variety of services beyond a bed and safe place to spend the night, he explained. The average resident stays 14 months, going through addiction treatment courses, educational classwork, and obtaining job skills, so they can move back into their own housing.
“Ninety percent of men and women who come to our doors struggle with addiction,” Geboy said. “They are homeless for a reason. We give you a place to stay and the tools to improve yourself before leaving.”
Geboy said the organization's numbers have climbed because of drug use, depression, and some bad living situations in the area.
“We’ve seen the need increase. I don’t see that dissipating anytime soon,” Geboy said.