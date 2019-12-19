Homeless parents can feel hopeless when they have nowhere to go with their children at night, but a new facility in the Chippewa Valley is opening with the mission to help the struggling population.
The new Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children operated by Hope Gospel Mission hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday in Eau Claire. The building, which underwent a $1.6 million renovation, will open in January featuring 11 new rooms for women and their children and will operate a variety of services to help struggling families get back on the path to improving their lives.
Sandi Polzin, executive director of Hope Gospel Mission, said the goals of the new facility are many.
“We want to serve the women who have children in such a capacity where they don’t stay in a continued cycle of addiction and homelessness,” Polzin said. “We want to be able to offer a safe place for them, not only to physically have a safe place to go, but also have a long term program to help them get back on their feet and become the people they were intended to be in the first place. We want to unite families.”
In addition to daily services such as day care, the facility’s program will offer computer and in-person training in areas such as managing addiction, managing finances, helping with a job hunt, character building and a community oriented spiritual component. Polzin said the program lasts anywhere from a year to 18 months, as the time it takes for a family to graduate from the program varies widely.
Mark Donnelly, board president and founder of Hope Gospel Mission, said the goal of the facility is to tackle the primary issues families are facing.
“We really try and focus on what their root issues are and why they’re homeless,” Donnelly said. “We are more goal based than time based here. We want to help them actually deal with the things they want to fix in their lives. And it’s exciting to see all of the community support for this facility and the people who come into it. Without the community we couldn’t have done this. Without the volunteers and donors this wouldn’t have been possible.”
Polzin said she and Hope Gospel Mission are humbled by the emotional and financial support they’ve received during the process of opening the new facility, but they will need help throughout the operation of the new center to sustain it and the programs it will offer.