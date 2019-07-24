Sheila Treacy sat on her horse, Quincy, Wednesday morning, waiting for her turn to take him through a course at the Eau Claire County Fairgrounds.
Sheila, 17, has owned Quincy for three years and trains with him four or five days a week, making the 15-minute drive to the farm where Quincy lives. Through work together, Quincy responds to her voice and movement of her legs and arms.
“It’s a trail course out here,” Sheila said as she looked out at the horse arena. “Think of it as an obstacle course to complete as quickly as you can.”
Sheila, who will be a senior this fall at Memorial High School, said she has brought horses to the Eau Claire County Fair for the past six or seven years.
“It’s super fun to be with these people, and of course the goal is to do the best you can,” she said. “It’s a way to see how much progress you’ve made.”
The horse riding competitions kicked off the fair Wednesday, which will run through Sunday.
Pat Treacy, Sheila’s father, said his daughter got her first horse for her 11th birthday. He said being an animal owner has taught her responsibility, and the events at the fair have taught her discipline.
“It’s a great environment for her to learn responsibility with horses, and it’s fun,” Pat Treacy said. “It’s been a great learning experience for her, and it’s fun for us.”
Pat Treacy said his daughter knows the importance of taking care of Quincy.
“She has to drive (to a farm), brush it, care for it, and train with it,” he said. “She’s been dedicated to it. Really, it’s her extra-curricular activity.”
Debbie Kitchen, the fair committee chairwoman for the past four years, said it is hard to establish attendance figures because the grounds are free, but they estimate 3,500 people attend over the course of the weekend.
“It’s a very family-friendly event,” Kitchen said. “There are many species of animals, and they can go into the barns. We have a lot of day cares that come out here because it is an inexpensive activity.”
While the grounds are free, Kitchen noted there are fees for the games and using the inflatables.
Among the weekend highlights is an annual bicycle giveaway sponsored by Scheels, held on Saturday afternoon. Kitchen said the company gave away 20 to 30 bicycles last year; she isn’t sure how many will be donated this year.
Saturday is also a “military day,” where veterans are encouraged to wear their official uniforms and be honored.
“It’s cool we started that,” she said.
Kylee Jaquish, 15, of Brackett was setting up displays in a barn building Wednesday with her 18-year-old sister, Ashlyn. Kylee, who will be a sophomore at Memorial, is showing a goat, two ducks, a rabbit and three chickens. Her family lives on a hobby farm, and they’ve shown animals at the fair for the past decade.
“I like seeing the animals and the projects,” Kylee said.
Kylee’s mother, Cari, said she likes the reaction of seeing children who are raised in the city and don’t spend much time on farms.
“The kids come in and ask so many questions,” Cari Jaquish said. “They get so excited.”