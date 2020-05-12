Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Mayo Clinic Health System has received roughly 6,000 handmade facemasks from the public in the Chippewa Valley.
However, more are still needed, and Mayo is encouraging the public to continue to provide the masks to meet the growing demand.
Sara Carstens, a registered nurse and director of community engagement and wellness, is stunned by the generosity of the donations to the hospitals and medical centers across western Wisconsin.
“We have been absolutely humbled by the community in the pandemic response,” Carstens said. “We’ve just been delighted with what has been coming up. The colors and patterns are just delightful. There are kid-friendly ones that have zoo animals. There are sports ones, with basketballs and footballs. It’s a neat way for people to have fun and add some personality.”
Masks are required on the medical campus, so anyone who doesn’t have one is offered one of the homemade masks, she explained. Those visitors are free to take the mask home, wash and reuse it.
So, even with the generous donations, the number of masks available is slowly dwindling.
“We have 1,000 in supply now, so we’ve done a good job in getting them out,” Carstens said.
“We would welcome donations; we’re looking for 750 masks a week coming in, which would keep up with demand.”
Carstens said collection bins are placed outside each of the hospitals and medical centers. Carstens said they encourage people to use a tight-weave, 100% woven cotton fabric with double layers.
“We’re trying to avoid the polyester or synthetic fabrics,” Carstens said.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends using two 10- by 6-inch rectangles of cotton fabric, with two 6-inch elastic bands used to wrap around the ears.
The health system has seen other donations, ranging from restaurants delivering food to companies making homemade shields.
“There are a number of community members who have 3D printers, and they are making face shields,” Carstens said. “So, they are being made by local makers.”
The medical centers also have received numerous calls and letters, thanking the staff for all their hard work. Carstens said those kind words have really kept spirits up at the hospitals.
Carstens said she’s pleased to see the growing use of masks in public spaces.
“When we are wearing masks, we are protecting those around us,” she said.