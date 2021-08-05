EAU CLAIRE — Buying a house has never been easy.
But buying in today’s red-hot real estate market can be downright intimidating.
With prospective buyers outnumbering houses for sale and mortgage rates near all-time lows, the competition is fierce.
So what’s it like for buyers under those conditions?
“It’s hard and very challenging,” said Deb Hanson, an Altoona real estate agent and president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin. “There is a little frustration among buyers for sure.”
The market requires that people move fast if they don’t want to miss out on their dream house — or just a place for their family to live.
“It’s a lot of competing offers, and it’s pretty typical those offers will come in on the first day,” Hanson said, estimating that most houses attract an average of six offers in the first few days on the market.
She knows of one area house that generated 27 offers this spring. It was priced below $200,000, which Hanson said is the price point in highest demand.
As the law of supply and demand kicks in, all of that competition means home prices in the Chippewa Valley are soaring.
The median price homes sold for in Eau Claire County during June reached $259,900, up 30% from $199,500 a year earlier and double the price obtained by homes sold in 2012. Median home prices this June rose 23% to $260,000 in Dunn County and 24% to $250,250 in Chippewa County.
Yet even with rising list prices, many offers are coming in above what sellers are asking.
“You just about have to offer over asking price. It’s very rare to get a house for list price or below right now,” Hanson said, adding that she heard of one Chippewa Valley house that sold for $50,000 over the asking price.
All of this is good news for those on the selling side of real estate transactions.
Happy seller
After owning his first home for about five years, Jim Henrichs of Eau Claire was ready to trade up this year but was a little uneasy about wading into what he called the “crazy” market.
He began the process by meeting with Hanson and was pleasantly surprised by her estimates about what his house might sell for, so he started looking for houses to buy.
Henrichs, 35, was unimpressed by most of the houses in his target price range and eventually increased his budget. He missed out on a couple houses that sold before he could make a decision before finally settling on a buying a new twin home.
He put his house on the market on a Friday and had 25 showings that weekend. It attracted six to eight offers, which ranged from list price to $20,000 over, and sold in three days even though it is less than 1,000 square feet.
“I felt bad about turning down some of the offers, but ultimately I went with the highest bid,” Henrichs said. “In this market you can’t lowball people or your offer is just going to get kicked to the side.”
From a seller’s point of view, the transaction, which is scheduled to close next week, went remarkably smoothly and was a far cry from when his parents listed his childhood home six years ago and watched it sit on the market for 2½ months before selling.
“I trusted the process that I would have multiple offers coming in and it worked. I couldn’t be happier about how it turned out,” Henrichs said.
He pointed out that paying more than he wanted for the house he bought was counteracted by receiving more than he expected for the house he sold.
“The whole selling aspect is great right now, but the buying part is nerve-racking,” Henrichs said.
Tips offered
Hanson said buyers can improve their odds of success by being prepared to react fast when a house they’re interested in comes on the market and getting preapproved for financing, ideally by a local mortgage lender.
“People need to be really quick decision-makers. If you’re a thinker, it’s hard,” Hanson said. “When you’re competing with six or seven different buyers, you need to have your highest and best offer ready.”
Hanson also suggested that buyers work with a real estate agent who will keep them apprised of listed properties in their price range, seek viewings on the first day houses are available and help them prepare to pounce when the right opportunity arises.
Jacob Spies, regional mortgage sales manager for Royal Credit Union, said he’s noticed a higher anxiety level among buyers because of the hypercompetitive market.
Beyond getting a preapproval letter, Spies advised working with a lender who will respond to inquiries fast enough to keep up with the market.
He also warned against panicking after missing out on some houses and then responding emotionally by spending too much.
“Don’t let the competitive aspect of the market push you into a situation that you will regret and have buyer’s remorse,” Spies said. “People need to mentally prepare themselves to make offers on multiple properties before you get an accepted offer and for the idea that you probably won’t get the first home you fall in love with.”
Buyer beware
The pressure of such an intense seller’s market is prompting some buyers to eliminate contingencies to make their offers more appealing to sellers. Increasingly, that means buyers no longer are making offers contingent on home inspections, financing or even appraisals.
“We do not encourage that, but some people think they have to do that to be competitive,” Hanson said.
Waiving inspections carries a financial risk for those buyers because it may mean they will be responsible for correcting unknown problems with a property, said Ryan Creapeau, owner of RC Home Inspections in Eau Claire.
“We’re definitely seeing that buyers are waiving those inspections to get a more attractive offer because so many offers are coming in on houses,” Creapeau said. “But there are many things we catch that can save not just hundreds but thousands of dollars.”
Home inspectors also can discover safety hazards, he said, recalling a property he went through recently where he found a water heater that was spewing poisonous gases back into the house.
“There are all kinds of things a qualified home inspector can identify,” Creapeau said. “You definitely run a big risk not having a home inspection.”
Spies said buyers who write offers that eschew appraisals are indicating they will cover the difference if a house sells for over the appraised value and the lender won’t write a large enough mortgage to cover the full cost.
“That sounds like a bad idea because you’re essentially paying more than a home is worth,” Spies said.
Some buyers also have been known to include what are known in the real estate industry as “love letters” with their offers to make the case for how much they like a house or why they would be the perfect people to care for a house. However, the practice is discouraged, Hanson said, because it could be seen as leading to housing discrimination.
At this point, Hanson said, no end is in sight for the seller’s market, although builders are making some progress on addressing the imbalance between buyers and houses for sale.
“Lack of inventory is still a critical issue in our area,” Hanson said. “We need more inventory to make more competition in the marketplace.”