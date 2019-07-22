Eric Rygg will walk through the gates at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County this week hoping to get a better realization of what he has in store for himself a year from now.
Rygg, president of Eau Claire-based condiment company Silver Spring Foods and horseradish producer Huntsinger Farms, and his family were named in November 2017 as hosts of the 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now, a year in advance of the three-day-long event in Eau Claire County, the vision for the show is starting to come into focus.
"The momentum is really building," Rygg said. "The committees have been doing a lot of work for quite a while, but it feels like it's starting to get real now."
The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and is hosted on a farm in a different part of the state each year. Farm Technology Days showcases the latest improvements in production agriculture, including many practical applications of recent research findings and technological developments.
This year's show in Jefferson County runs from today through Thursday at Walter Grain Farms in Johnson Creek. Rygg said he's shared ideas and picked up tips from this year's hosts, Mike and Sarah Walter and their family, who cash crop 6,000 acres of owned and rented land, and he'll spend more time with them during the show.
"This will be the first time my wife and our three young children have come out with me, so it'll be their first time seeing the big scale of the show," Rygg said. "We'll get a chance to talk to the host family and really learn from them how things are going and best practices and tips for us when it's our turn in a year.
"We're really excited to get down there."
Huntsinger Farms, just southwest of Eau Claire on Highway 37, will host the 2020 Eau Claire County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days July 21-23, 2020. The show was last hosted by Eau Claire County in Augusta in 1992, and two days of the three-day show were canceled because of heavy rains.
“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us,” Rygg said. “The No. 1 goal for us is to showcase Eau Claire agriculture and Chippewa Valley agriculture in the best possible light. It's big and it's daunting, but we’re honored to be able to host it.”
Huntsinger Farms and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods were founded by Ellis Huntsinger, who is nationally recognized as a pioneer in horseradish farming, in 1929. Today, Rygg, Huntsinger’s great-grandson, owns the company along with his brother Ryan, a physics professor in New York, and their mother, Nancy Bartusch.
The company grows and processes its own horseradish. Crops are split between 7,000 acres in Wisconsin — including the old family farm on Highway 37 south of Eau Claire — and 2,000 acres in Minnesota. Huntsinger Farms grows and harvests more than 7.5 million pounds of horseradish per year between western Wisconsin and fields near Bemidji, Minn.
Rygg said the Eau Claire County event will include a bus tour of the Huntsinger Farms properties so visitors can get a feel for the crop and the history of the farm. Horseradish will also play a role in the show in Innovation Square, where they planted a plot of the crop in early July.
“Innovation Square is an area where each county gets to put their fingerprints on the show and make it unique,” he said. “You’ll be able to walk among the horseradish plants and there will be some features where you can interact with the product and learn more about it.”
Rygg said plans for Innovation Square also feature a partnership with several other agriculture businesses — including Chippewa Valley Bean, the largest supplier of red kidney beans in the U.S.; Ferguson’s Orchards, which focuses on Honeycrisp and Pizzazz apples; Superior Fresh, a greenhouse and aquaponics operation and supplier of locally raised salmon; and Marieke Gouda, a maker of U.S. and world champion cheeses — to help tell the area’s agriculture story.
“If we weren’t doing this show, I would be very focused in on our company,” he said. “This has allowed me to look outside and see who else is around in the ag space, and I’ve discovered so many wonderful businesses. It’s been really fun for me.”
Rygg said he is looking forward to seeing if the extended hours on the Wednesday of the Jefferson County FTD increase attendance at the show. He said they are preparing for a day of extended hours at the Eau Claire show that is still in the planning stages but may take advantage of area food trucks and entertainment.
“We hope that will draw in a new crowd and entertain the people who are already there,” he said. “Many farmers now are forced to have day jobs, so it’ll be nice to open the show to more people.
“And with our proximity to Eau Claire, there’s an interest in attracting a non-agriculture audience to invite them out to learn more about agriculture from our county and our state. We’re all affected by it. It’s how we feed ourselves. And some of the innovations coming out of agriculture are great.”
According to UW-Extension Eau Claire County agriculture agent Mark Hagedorn, several factors contributed to Huntsinger Farms’ selection as host site, including the farm’s topography and its proximity to Eau Claire. The show has attracted as many as 60,000 people in past years although attendance has been considerably lower the past two years.
Approximately 180 acres surrounding the farm just south of Interstate 94 off Highway 37 will be used primarily for field demonstrations. About a mile and a half south on 37 is another 280 acres that will be home to Tent City, parking and additional field demos, Hagedorn said.
Several studies conducted by UW-River Falls have shown hosting Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has accounted for an economic impact of $1.2 million to $1.5 million for host counties during the show and over the course of the three years leading up to it.
Rygg said it will be an opportunity for his family business to put their products in front of more consumers.
“We do horseradish in a big way, and we’ll be showcasing our farm in a couple different ways that will be great exposure for us," Rygg said. “I think more people will learn about what horseradish is and how we do it.
"And we are definitely going to have the most condiments of any show.”
For more information, visit wifarmtechnologydays.com/eau_claire.