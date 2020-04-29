A handful of Eau Claire County residents have passed the time between getting tested for COVID-19 and receiving the results in local hotels, in what’s been a sparsely used option available to people worried about going home or unable to.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County health director, declined to provide an exact number, but said it’s been fewer than five people since the pandemic started and all ended up testing negative for the coronavirus. Last week the Board of Health approved a resolution stating that it would use state funding available to pay the price of those hotel stays.
“We have utilized these funds already for isolation of people that are awaiting test results, and this has been a successful model assuring that both the individual is protected and anyone that comes in contact with that person is,” Giese said.
The Health Department is working with a group of hotels willing to participate with the isolation and quarantine, but Giese said the identity of those businesses is kept confidential. She did assure that special precautions are taken when someone awaiting a coronavirus test result checks into a hotel to protect public health staff, hotel employees and fellow guests from exposure to the virus.
“We work with the facility so there is no person-to-person contact with the individual,” she said.
Reasons for using a hotel room for isolation or quarantine include if the person fears exposing family members to the virus or if the person is homeless.
Based on 1,950 people tested for coronavirus in the county, according to a Wednesday update, the hotel option has been very sparsely used.
So far hotel rooms have just been used for overnight stays to await test results, which take between 24 and 48 hours to get back in most cases, driven mostly by the time it takes to ship them to a laboratory handling those tests. The local Health Department does have an arrangement with a local lab that can get results back in hours, but Giese said there’s a limited supply of those test kits and they’re being used in very specific circumstances.
After each of the handful of stays with a person leaving the hotel after receiving the good news, the rooms they’ve stayed in are cleaned like any other.
But should someone awaiting test results in a hotel receive a result of positive for COVID-19, Giese said, the room that person stays in would go through a thorough decontamination protocol based on guidelines set by state and federal officials. If that person needed transportation to the hotel, the vehicle used to drive them there would also undergo decontamination, Giese said.
State funding is available for quarantining people in hotel rooms for situations in which those with COVID-19 don’t seek hospitalization because they don’t feel that ill but need a place to stay while they could be contagious.
In addition to the process already in place for the general public, local public health officials are preparing plans for alternate housing for health care workers, first responders and others who may come in contact with coronavirus patients and worry about spreading it to their families.
“We need to make sure people feel safe about doing their jobs in case we have increased numbers of cases in Eau Claire County,” Giese said.
Details of the alternative housing — including whether it will utilize hotels or some other facilities — are still being finalized by local officials, she said.
Hotels suffer during pandemic
The Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association surveyed members this week and found that about 45% of hotels in the state are currently closed. Those that have managed to remain open to serve the few guests they are seeing are doing so with fewer employees.
“The vast majority had laid off at least 75% of their staff,” said Trisha Pugal, interim CEO of the trade group.
According to a report released Monday by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 70% of hotel employees in the U.S. have been laid off or furloughed. Hardest hit were resort hotels, which employed an average of 90 employees before the pandemic but were down to just five in April. Other categories of hotels were down to about a quarter of their usual staffing, according to the report.
The financial fallout of business and leisure travelers began canceling plans last month is expected to make this the worst year on record for hotels, going far beyond the decrease in travel that followed the 2001 terrorist attacks.
“With the impact to the travel industry nine times worse than September 11, the human toll of this public health crisis has been absolutely devastating for the hotel industry,” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the national hotel association, said in a news release.
The group has thanked Congress for forgivable loans that has helped hotels retain employees, but also sought changes in funding through the CARES Act to better cover their operating costs for what is expected to be a rough 2020.
The hotel industry was among the first parts of the U.S. economy negatively affected by the pandemic, Rogers said, and it’s expected to be among the last to recover. His association claims that room occupancy is not expected to return to normal before 2021 and revenues will continue to lag until 2022.