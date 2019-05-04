Multiple hotels that will create 300 new guest rooms in Eau Claire are seeking approvals this week from the city’s Plan Commission.
The site of an aging Clarion hotel — formerly a Holiday Inn — and recently closed Green Mill Restaurant at 2703 Craig Road is set to be razed this spring to make way for two new hotels.
Craig Road Lodging, which is owned by Eau Claire-based Larson Cos., is seeking approval during Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting for its multi-phase redevelopment of the 5.3-acre lot that’s easily accessible from Highway 37 and U.S. 12.
The current 46-year-old building will be demolished after college students who have lived there leave after the spring semester is over. UW-Eau Claire has had an agreement to use the hotel as off-campus housing while its largest dormitory is under renovation, which is scheduled to finish before students return in fall.
After the demolition, the first new building to go up would be a four-story, 90-room hotel. Construction would start this summer with an anticipated opening in spring 2020, according to the developer’s plans.
A second hotel on the lot is currently planned as another four-story building, this one with 103 guest rooms. Timing for construction of that hotel is not yet decided, the plans stated.
A third commercial building also will be built on the large site at a later date, but the kind of business that would occupy it has not yet been decided.
When fully built out, the two new hotels will have a total of 193 rooms, compared to the Clarion’s 137 rooms.
While that project is happening on Eau Claire’s southwest side, the opposite corner of the city is slated to also get new lodging.
Developer Neil Haselwander got the city’s approval last month for plans for a 107-room Marriott Residence Inn in the northeast corner of Eau Claire. On Monday night, he is seeking the commission’s support for a plat map showing land for the hotel and three neighboring commercial lots. The large swath of currently vacant land is on the east end of the North Crossing, next to a Fairfield Inn hotel.
After the commission issues its recommendation on Monday, the City Council will also have to vote on platting the land at a May 14 meeting.
Other Business
• The commission will issue its opinion on whether the city should buy a vacant half-acre lot for sale for $10,000 on Eau Claire’s west side near Folsom Street. The land is next to about 4.5 acres the city purchased in February for $285,000 for use as a future park. Another city commission weighed in last week that Eau Claire should buy the land, and the City Council will have the deciding vote later this month.