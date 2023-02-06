New shops in former Pier 1 Imports

House of Gouda — a new retail store for Thorp-based Marieke Gouda — is set to open at the end of this month in one of the storefronts at 4008 Commonwealth Ave. Nail salon Rev Nails opened in another suite at the end of 2022, and cookie chain Crumbl is opening in another one of the storefronts this spring.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — For its second retail shop, area cheesemaker Marieke Gouda is envisioning a store where shoppers in Eau Claire can get a variety of cheeses, meats and other snacks to make a platter fit for a party.

After establishing its first store in its hometown of Thorp, the company's new House of Gouda is set to open Feb. 28 on Eau Claire's south side.

