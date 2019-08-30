Chippewa Valley leaders met Friday morning with the new head of a state agency in charge of tax credits that are sought after by developers trying to build affordable rental housing.
Joaquin Altoro, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in June to be the executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, held a roundtable discussion with 14 Eau Claire, Altoona and community leaders at the Lismore Hotel.
“There are limited resources and a growing need,” he said about government funding to address affordable housing. “That doesn’t scare me. I see opportunity.”
Altoro said he’s been challenging his staff to think of new ways to address housing issues instead of simply continuing to administer the same programs they have long been doing and urged local officials to also think “out of the box.”
A shortage of affordable housing has been discussed by Chippewa Valley officials for more than a year, and an apartment building about to open in Altoona is one of the first efforts to address that.
“The rubber is hitting the road now,” Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said.
The building at 1511 Devney Drive, a vacant senior living facility the city purchased and is converting into 25 small apartments with low rents, just began advertising for openings.
The Altoona project was small enough it didn’t need tax credits through WHEDA, but private developers are seeking them for buildings planned in Eau Claire.
“The availability of the credits is going to be a challenge,” said Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager.
He said as many as five projects will be seeking the tax credits, for which they will be competing with other affordable housing developments around the state.
This year, Wisconsin had $19.6 million in competitive federal tax credits and $6.2 million in state-funded housing credits distributed by WHEDA, according to the agency’s statistics. Applications for roughly double those dollar amounts came in, leaving only half of those projects to get the tax credits they requested.
One of the Eau Claire projects that has already been announced, Cannery Trail Residences, does have a backup plan in place to charge mostly market-rate rents in an apartment building if it can’t get the tax credits next year that would make rents for low-income tenants feasible.
The city has agreed to provide up to $800,000 in incentives to the project, but $200,000 of that relies on getting the low-income housing tax credits and maintaining the low rents to keep them.
Eau Claire finance director Jay Winzenz said housing developers have sought local incentives for projects intended to create housing for lower-income residents.
“Five years ago with the tax credits, there was no gap,” Winzenz said. “Now that construction costs rose faster than rent, there is a gap.”
Rising construction costs have been an issue throughout the state for developers, Altoro said, some saying market-rate rent can’t even support the borrowing they have to do to finance new housing projects.
Where tax credits fall short, Altoro suggested another way to help pay for new housing that involves assistance from the private sector. He pitched the idea of businesses in need of employees along with organizations and philanthropists becoming involved in investing — not giving away money, but providing very low-interest loans — to build workforce housing.
White said there may be interest among employers in the Eau Claire community to invest a stake into rental housing, which would allow their employees first crack at an apartment.
During the nearly two-hour conversation Friday morning, Altoro had also suggested that the city governments seek the help of UW-Eau Claire researchers to get a clearer idea of the demographics of people in the area who are struggling to find a home.
“Let’s stop talking anecdotally and get to who’s really in need,” he said.
The Eau Claire roundtable is the first in a series that the Milwaukee native with 27 years of experience in residential and commercial banking intends to have in cities across the state to learn more about housing and economic development issues affecting Wisconsin.