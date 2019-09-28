A large housing development is proposed along the North Crossing, slated to bring 564 rental units to Eau Claire’s northwest side.
Mosinee-based construction and real estate investment company S.C. Swiderski submitted a rezoning request and general development plan for 108 acres of vacant land located south of the Menards Corporate Center.
“The development will involve construction of a variety of multifamily building types to create a community to accommodate a wide range of incomes and lifestyles reflective of the Eau Claire community,” stated a city staff report on the project plans.
The city’s Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on the rezoning request Monday night. The City Council will then hold a public hearing on Oct. 7 and make its deciding vote on Oct. 8.
S.C. Swiderski’s plans show a mix of buildings ranging in size from duplexes to 20-unit apartment buildings in the development. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will range in size from 650 to 1,700 square feet. All the buildings would be either one or two stories tall.
More than two-thirds of the apartments will be considered “workforce housing” with rent rates affordable to those making 60% to 120% of the Eau Claire County median household income. (That median household income was $52,178 as of 2017, according to the most recent figures available from the U.S. Census Bureau.) About a third of the units would have rent prices below $1,000 a month, according to a city memo.
Included in the plans is a community center, which would include property management offices, a maintenance workshop, community room and fitness center.
The new housing development would connect to Kane Road and Mill Run Road, which both intersect with the North Crossing.
The pace of development will depend on market demand, but the company does plan to start building next summer.
This is the company’s second time submitting plans to the city to develop the property.
S.C. Swiderski proposed in early 2017 to put 12 three-story apartment buildings with 618 units on half of the land.
Concerns of the project’s housing density, compatibility with existing neighbors, lack of public transit and traffic impact on nearby roads were raised during the Jan. 3, 2017 Plan Commission meeting, according to official minutes.
The commission unanimously opposed rezoning to allow those plans and the City Council followed suit by voting to indefinitely postpone action on it.
A different developer had the land rezoned and planned in the early 2000s as a large housing development called West Ridge Park, but that project ground to a halt as the real estate market slowed around the last recession.
Other business
Also during Monday’s commission meeting:
• Wurzer Builders is seeking a rezoning that would allow a twin home development for 21.3 acres of vacant land on the east side of Jeffers Road, adjacent to the city’s Northwest Community Park. Plans show 80 lots for twin homes.
• Indianhead Foodservice Distributor is seeking the city’s approval to expand its employee parking lot that serves its distribution center on Galloway Street.