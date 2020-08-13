EAU CLAIRE — A large residential development would create 328 rental units on the far southeast corner of Eau Claire city limits.
Wurzer Builders submitted plans to the city to create Timber Bluff Acres, a mix of different building sizes and styles slated for 38 acres of land recently annexed into Eau Claire.
Located at the southwest corner of Old Town Hall Road and Graff Road, the new development would be built next to Washington Town Hall.
On Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and take a vote on the builder’s proposal to develop what is now a farm field. The commission’s recommendation would then be considered by the City Council later this month, which has the deciding vote on whether the land should be rezoned to allow the project to proceed.
Plans submitted by the builder show a variety of building types, with the smallest being 17 twin homes. Other buildings would be four-plex, eight-plex, 10-plex and 12-plex designs.
The plans also include a group of four two-story buildings for residents 60 and older. There would be a total of 74 apartments for seniors in those buildings.
Nearly 5 acres will be set aside for stormwater ponds and space for sport courts, trails and benches.
Wurzer is looking to break ground as early as October for the project, according to a letter that accompanied the builder’s plans.
While this is on the far reaches of Eau Claire city limits, it’s not the first multi-family development to spring up south of the U.S. 53-Interstate 94 interchange.
In 2010, the city approved Prairie Park, which has twin homes and apartment buildings in that area.
Other business
Also on the commission’s Monday agenda:
• Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., is seeking the commission’s approval for additions to its church building and parking lot. The 780-square-foot addition to the church would expand its current entryway and include an elevator, according to plans. The new parking would be eight stalls added just off of Main Street for the use of visitors and administrators at the church’s school.