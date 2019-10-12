New rental housing developments on Eau Claire’s outskirts and three business expansions are seeking the city government’s approval for their plans.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will have the deciding vote during its Monday night meeting on the business building projects, but the new housing will also require approval from the City Council next week.
Developers Stuart and Gunnar Hagen, and Kurt Krumenauer are proposing multiple apartment buildings and three business buildings on a vacant 42-acre lot between Interstate 94 and Lowes Creek County Park.
The lot would be divided by an extension of Lorch Avenue and the businesses would be along I-94. Potential tenants in those buildings would be in the retail sales, office, professional services or vehicle services, according to the developer’s description of the plans.
Between eight and 10 apartment buildings would be built on the southern portion of the lot near Lowes Creek County Park, but a large buffer area would be kept between the new housing and the park.
A mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, the developer’s plans are for up to 360 apartments. However, a city memo on the project notes that the upper end of that spectrum would exceed Eau Claire’s limit for housing density per acre, though the Plan Commission could still decide to allow that.
North Crossing housing
A larger housing development planned for the far northwest corner of Eau Claire is returning to the Plan Commission after making some tweaks to its design.
After the commission opted to postpone a decision two weeks ago, Mosinee-based S.C. Swiderski has changed a portion of its plans for multiple apartment buildings it intends to build on the North Crossing, close to Menards’ Corporate Headquarters.
On 108 acres of vacant land, the company intends to make 536 rental units using a wide variety of apartment buildings planned for the area in multiple phases.
Changes to the development in the last two weeks were focused on its west side where it is close to an existing neighborhood of single-family homes. S.C. Swiderski is now reserving six acres in that area for building twin homes in the future, which are intended to ease the transition between the current houses and the apartment buildings to be built.
Growing businesses
A growing Eau Claire company that makes log-splitting machines is moving out of a business incubation facility and into a new building planned for the city’s north side.
Wolfe Ridge Manufacturing hopes to begin construction next month and open next summer in a new 12,000-square-foot building at 4650 Anderson Road.
Currently employing seven people at its spot in the Chippewa Valley Innovation Center, the business expects to hire three more employees next year.
The company’s site plan will be reviewed by the commission on Monday.
Two other businesses also are seeking approval:
• Farrell Equipment & Supply is looking to add a 4,460-square-foot storage structure this fall at its distribution center at 2315 Western Ave.
• Nationwide Floor & Window Coverings, 139 N. Clairemont Ave., wants to add 1,584 square feet to its existing showroom and make a 1,924-square-feet building for another business tenant.