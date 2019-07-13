Delivering ideas to address Chippewa Valley’s housing shortage to local policymakers is the end of a task force’s job, but the group won’t necessarily disband as there is still much work to do on the issue.
The Chippewa Valley Housing Task Force will hold its fifth meeting on Monday morning to polish up its final report — a 42-page document filled with data and projections on the local population and housing market, plus dozens of policy suggestions that Eau Claire, Altoona and other area cities can adopt.
“This is the capstone meeting for all of that work,” said Scott Allen, Eau Claire’s community development director and co-leader of the task force.
Delivering the fruits of about a year’s worth of research and collaboration from about 80 people who have been involved in the task force isn’t the only item on the agenda for the 8 a.m. meeting at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The group will also discuss what form it might take to continue fostering collaboration for both the public and private sectors in the region to address housing issues.
“We certainly want to keep some semblance of the task force moving forward,” Allen said.
Eau Claire and Altoona have already begun using the task force’s ideas and are moving forward with affordable housing efforts in each city.
Altoona bought a vacant senior living complex at 1511 Devney Drive, which is being renovated through the help of volunteers and will be run by Lutheran Social Services as an affordable housing apartment building.
Affordable housing has been a consideration in decisions Eau Claire has made, including its use of Community Development Block Grant funds, planning for the Cannery District and tentatively allocating money in future years for projects.
While the two cities are pursuing their own affordable housing initiatives, Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld said it is good to still have a regional group to help communities in the Chippewa Valley employ strategies that complement each other’s efforts and efficiently use resources.
“I like the regional approach. I think we’re all servicing the same needs and wants,” he said.
Weld will be the opening speaker this week for an annual affordable housing conference that picked Eau Claire as this year’s host site.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to be a part of it and share our experiences,” Weld said of hosting the two-day conference.
Dubbed “A Home for Everyone” the conference will be Wednesday and Thursday at The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. The Wisconsin Collaborative for Affordable Housing, a group of community-based organizations, private concerns, government agencies and advocates promoting affordable housing in the state is sponsoring the conference.
Organizers decided to come to Eau Claire this year because of the regional approach used in the Chippewa Valley to address affordable housing, said Kathy Kamp, executive director of the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development, a Madison nonprofit that coordinates the conference.
About 250 people have registered for the conference, which has five plenary presentations and five breakout sessions with multiple workshops to choose from. Workshop topics include workforce housing, federal policies, rental assistance, homelessness, racial biases, state programs and efforts happening in the Eau Claire area.
The conference is a way for communities to learn about what others are doing to address growing housing concerns in Wisconsin, Kamp said.
“Affordable housing is rising as an issue across the state in most communities,” she said.