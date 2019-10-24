When the Altoona School District moved the start time for the high school back by nearly an hour — with classes beginning at 8:20 a.m. — Superintendent Dan Peggs said he immediately saw positive results.
“It has proven to be very positive for us, and parents have said they support it,” Peggs said. “We feel it has improved the school culture. We believe it’s the right thing to do. We’ve seen the change of kids being engaged and alert in what is going on.”
Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that requires all public high schools to start classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m., with the law going into effect July 1, 2022.
Peggs said the Altoona School District made the move four or five years ago to swap the start times of the high school and elementary schools.
“Middle school and high school students, they require a significant amount of sleep,” Peggs said.
Parents have stated they have found it easier to obtain after-school child care for elementary students who get out earlier, and that is better than a later start time for the younger kids, Peggs added.
The Chippewa Falls School District also has its first class beginning at 8:20 a.m. Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said the district has had that policy in effect for several decades.
“At the time that the decision was made in Chippewa Falls, and is still being cited in the California change, research supports later start times for older students to support a need for longer sleep hours for teenagers,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “That was the drive behind Chippewa Falls scheduling the elementary schools to start first and the secondary schools to start after. Other findings I have heard suggest that a later start time is not necessarily connected to the numbers on the clock, but rather a finding that students are not ready to learn until after at least 45 minutes after they have woken up.”
There is not a uniform start time in districts across the Chippewa Valley. Both Eau Claire Memorial and North’s first classes start at 7:35 a.m., and Menomonie High School starts at 7:40 a.m.
Eau Claire School Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said the board looked at changing start times in 2016, but it was too costly.
“The expected increase to the budget was $750,000 to $5 million or $6 million, depending on what option was selected,” Hardebeck said.
Hardebeck said parents also didn’t want elementary kids to start too early.
“There were concerns about putting younger children on buses earlier,” she said. “They decided not to change start times, but decided to educate parents on the importance of sleep.”
Menomonie School Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the district has discussed moving start times in the past, but has left their current schedule in place.
“We talk about our school times periodically,” Zydowsky said. “Not only does start time impact academics, it also impacts other activities. The start time of one school impacts bus routes. It’s something we continue to study and monitor.”
With just four exceptions, Menomonie School District has a “late start” on Wednesdays throughout the school year, with first class beginning at 8:40 a.m. instead of 7:40 a.m.
“That allows staff to have the opportunity to collaborate in development,” Zydowsky explained.
Patrick Galligan, Wausau West associate principal, is writing a dissertation on start times in high schools in Wisconsin and the impacts on students. His district has first hour at 7:45 a.m.
“There is research done by a lot of different groups who point to evidence this (later start) helps with academics and graduation rates, to even mental health and depression,” Galligan said. “So many teenagers find it difficult to go to sleep before 11 p.m.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association have all endorsed the 8:30 a.m. start time for high school students. He added that even little things, like car accidents, could decline if tired students aren’t driving in the morning. He acknowledges one of the biggest challenges for districts is to figure out a rotation of buses, which generally means starting high school later and starting elementary school earlier.
“I believe extra-curricular activities are a factor,” Galligan said. “There is a ripple factor in all these decisions.”
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said the state doesn’t have an opinion on when school should start, as long as districts meet 1,137 hours of instructional time for high school students.
The area superintendents agreed that they didn’t want a state law like what was approved in California.
“It really should be a local decision,” Zydowsky said.
While Peggs said it is working in Altoona, he wouldn’t want to see other districts forced to make a change to a later start time, noting that some districts have bus routes that already put children on buses for a long period of time.
“That puts a lot of schools in a bind, particularly for rural school districts,” Peggs said.
Taylor-Eliopoulos echoed those thoughts, saying, “the needs of Chippewa Falls might be different than the needs of Milwaukee or the needs of Mercer. I appreciate when operational decisions like this are left to local control so that local leaders can consider the needs of their community and develop their systems accordingly.”
California is the first state to adopt a statewide policy requiring an 8:30 a.m. or later start time; similar bills have failed in Minnesota, Maine and Rhode Island.