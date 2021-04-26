EAU CLAIRE — A supercomputer donated to UW-Eau Claire should take student and faculty research to new heights.
That was the main message Monday at a news conference announcing a new public-private collaboration between UW-Eau Claire and Hewlett Packard Enterprise that dramatically increases the university’s computer processing power.
Contributions totaling more than $730,000 — $363,426 in hardware from HPE, $350,000 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation and $20,000 from UW-Eau Claire — led to the recent installation of a supercomputer cluster that can do computations up to 100 times faster than the existing Blugold Supercomputing Cluster in Phillips Science Hall.
“This investment epitomizes the power of partnerships to drive innovation and provide mutual benefits,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said “Not only do UW-Eau Claire’s students gain the chance to conduct research in areas ranging from deep learning and artificial intelligence to data mining and computational number theories, HPE’s leaders and technicians can now pioneer new technologies and receive expert feedback from our talented faculty and staff.”
The new supercomputer consisting of 61 servers is housed in a regional data center at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The machines will form the Bose Cluster, named after Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Noth Bose.
“As HPE considered where to locate our Global Center of Excellence for Performance Computer Manufacturing, the advantages of staying in Chippewa Falls became clearer and clearer as we engaged Chancellor Schmidt and UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff,” said Adam Bauer, director of issues and policy communications for HPE. “As a future-focused organization manufacturing supercomputers just up the road from this campus, the opportunity to partner with the university was a no-brainer. Together, we can advance research in Eau Claire to levels commensurate with any major university in the country.”
Bauer also noted that giving students the opportunity to work with HPE hardware should help the company develop a talent pipeline for the future.
Multiple academic departments — biology; chemistry and biochemistry; computer science; geology; mathematics; materials science and biomedical engineering; and physics and astronomy — use the Blugold Supercomputing Cluster, but many more departments will have access to it with the additional computing power of the Bose Cluster.
Faculty and students expressed excitement about the research possibilities opened up by the additional computational capability.
“One of the major goals of this university is to provide research opportunities to as many students as possible,” said Sudeep Bhattacharyay, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry. “This new computing facility can offer a large number of students this high-impact practice without any further investment. Our hope is that this increased computational power will also increase the innovative discovery of the undergraduate students on this campus.”
The original supercomputing cluster on campus can’t handle the growing demand for computer processing power, according to Bhattacharyay and Ying Ma, associate professor in materials science and biomedical engineering. Bhattacharyay and Ma wrote the NSF proposal and received the $350,000 grant.
“HPE really is a big deal for us because the current cluster we have right now really limits what we can do,” Ma said. “This new cluster opens many new doors.”
Rahul Gomes, an assistant professor of computer science, called the additional processing capacity a “game-changer” for UW-Eau Claire and said he is excited about the prospect of students gaining the experience of processing large data sets right on campus.
“I look at this as a beginning of a new era where UW-Eau Claire emerges as the hub of deep learning and image processing in the entire Midwest,” Gomes said, adding that the newly developed Blugold Center for High-Performance Computing also will open research and collaboration opportunities for faculty.
For example, the additional processing power will allow the computer science and geography departments to work together to process high-resolution satellite images, he said.
Nora Mitchell, an assistant professor of biology, indicated the supercomputing cluster allows students to experience research opportunities ordinarily found only at major research institutions, including using supercomputing tools to work on their own research.
“Often students think that computer science or coding can be intimidating, but having this computer cluster is an amazing resource and really helps students to scaffold those skills,” Mitchell said. “It shows them that it’s not scary, but really exciting, to be working with your own data and getting results from samples students collected and analyzed.”
As medical science becomes increasingly data driven and more data are needed to make an informed diagnosis and treatment plan, Ma said, “This cluster will be the perfect tool to collect those data, analyze those data and then benefit medical science.”
The supercomputing cluster gave Alyssa Huelsbeck, a senior from Little Chute, an opportunity to perform what she labeled “incredibly relevant” COVID-19 research during her biophysical chemistry course in fall 2020. Bhattacharyay, the course instructor, allowed students to continue their research with the supercomputer cluster during the spring semester.
“The world’s top scientists right now are working on coronavirus research and we’re undergraduate students getting firsthand experience with the supercomputing cluster,” Huelsbeck says. “It is an amazing experience.”
UW-Eau Claire is the first U.S. university to run the Cray hardware called Slingshot with HPE’s Apollo servers, which significantly increases processing speeds moving data to and from the servers, and thus will do some beta testing for HPE, said Chip Eckardt, senior information processing consultant at the university.
“This is a huge deal,” Eckardt said.
Considering that Seymour Cray, the founder of Cray Research who is known as the father of supercomputing, hailed from Chippewa Falls and HPE now owns Cray and makes the world’s largest supercomputers in Chippewa Falls, Schmidt said he is thrilled the partnership will help keep supercomputing an important part of the Chippewa Valley.