EAU CLAIRE — Hutchinson Technology Inc. is laying off more than half of its workforce at its Eau Claire manufacturing plant.
The electronics component company is cutting 237 employees out of the 425 who currently work at the facility located at 2435 Alpine Road, according to a notice posted Monday to the state Department of Workforce Development's website.
Those layoffs — a 56% cut to the plant's workforce — are expected to begin on May 5.
The job cuts are planned to be permanent and are part of the restructuring of HTI, the notice stated.
Parent company TDK Corp.'s latest financial report issued in January shows that demand for the kinds of products made by HTI have been declining while the tech giant is seeing growth in its other segments.
TDK's overall sales grew by 22.6% during the last nine months of 2022 when compared to the same time in 2021. Pre-tax profits were up 28.7% in that time as well.
However, the magnetic application products segment of the company, which includes HTI and others, had a 17.2% sales drop in that time.
The report attributed that to "a sharp decline in demand related to data centers reflecting concerns over a possible recession, on top of a considerable decrease in demand related to personal computers."
The financial report also shows that magnetic application products have become a smaller portion of the company's sales. In spring 2021, the products made up 14.4% of TDK's overall sales. By the end of 2022, it was down to 8.1%.
For the past four quarters, TDK's magnetic application products has been operating at a loss, according to the financial report.
Japanese technology giant TDK bought HTI in fall 2016. The acquisition was meant to strengthen TDK's hard disk drive and suspension assembly businesses, stated an annual report that followed the merger.
HTI was founded in 1965 in Hutchinson, Minn., where its headquarters and research and development remain.
HTI's Eau Claire manufacturing facility opened in December 1995 and has gone through dramatic swings of employment. Its workforce peaked in the late '90s with about 2,500 employees, according to Leader-Telegram archives.
In the early 2010s, the company shifted more of its assembly work to Thailand, which led to job cuts in Eau Claire and one of HTI's local buildings becoming vacant. In 2014, high-tech machine shop Riverside Machine & Engineering bought that older building, but Hutchinson Technology continued working in other parts of its complex on Eau Claire's north side.
Going into the TDK merger, HTI's Eau Claire plant had about 445 employees, according to a Leader-Telegram article that followed up on the company after the takeover. Shortly after the acquisition, its workforce had grown to nearly 900 by January 2018, that article stated.
