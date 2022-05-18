HUDSON — Hudson attorney Sarah Yacoub recently announced her candidacy for the 30th Assembly District seat.
Yacoub, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, in the race. It will be a rematch of the 2020 election won by Zimmerman.
A nonprofit attorney, Yacoub has spent the last eight years providing pro bono legal representation for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. She spent the eight previous years working as a deputy district attorney. As a mother, wife and person strongly rooted in her faith, Yacoub said she is passionate about issues facing families and children.
Yacoub said she decided to enter the race after Zimmerman declined to work to rescind an 1849 Wisconsin law that makes nearly all abortions a felony.
“In a time in which we are facing the reversal of Roe v. Wade, contrary to the desire of the majority of not just Americans but Wisconsinites, we need leaders who understand that women will not go back to being property in the eyes of the law,” Yacoub said in a news release.
“The government cannot force anyone to donate the use of their body even where doing so would save a life," she continued. "We recognize that dignity and right for dead people. It is abhorrent that we would deny women that same dignity and right. We can reduce the number of abortions and protect women’s rights to the use of their body. We don’t have to choose one or the other; we can have both.”
Yacoub said her other priorities include expanding access to affordable quality healthcare, prioritizing mental health care among youth, reducing prescription drug costs, strengthening public education, investing in infrastructure and working to curb inflation.
With two weeks left before the filing deadline, Yacoub and Zimmerman are the only candidates registered in the 30th District. The election will be Nov. 8.