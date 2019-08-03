The crowd sizes at the Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia continue to climb, as organizers have expanded the number of music acts, drawing in some of the top names in rock, alternative and country.
“Last year, we had an estimated audience of 70,000 over the weekend, said Bailey Waldera, Ashley for the Arts events manager. “It was a 20,000 person increase (over 2017). We’re going in that range again, of 15,000 to 20,000 growth.”
There are park-and-ride locations at the Arcadia aquatic center, and in fields and lots outside the city.
“The main traffic coming on (Highway) 93 will be able to pull in and park on their way to Arcadia,” she said.
The additional park-and-ride lots should ease the challenges of traffic leaving the city, she said.
For the past couple of years, a large temporary stage has been erected in an open field in Memorial Park. Because of the expected huge crowds this year, they have realigned the stage area, pushing it back closer to a road, freeing up more seating area directly in front of the stage, Waldera explained.
“It is estimated to allow 10,000 more,” she said. “And we’re adding walking paths, which should make it easier to walk through.”
Lady Antebellum, a country trio that has played at both Country Fest and Country Jam, are headlining the Saturday show. They are known for hits like “Need You Now,” “Own the Night” and “Hello World.”
“Obviously, that’s a pretty big draw for this area,” Waldera said.
Other top acts this weekend include Southern rockers 3 Doors Down, 1980s rockers 38 Special, grassroots band Brothers Osborne and adult contemporary singer Mat Kearney.
“We try to keep it diverse,” she said.
Barron’s Chris Kroeze, who was runner-up on season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re getting good responses for Chris on our promotions,” Waldera said.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 57, perhaps best known for his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” and being the father of pop singer Miley Cyrus, was booked months ago. In a fortunate turn for Ashley organizers, Cyrus has had a resurgence because of his role in the pop/country/rap Lil Nas X hit song “Old Town Road.”
While music is the top draw, the festival includes numerous art exhibits, mini-golf, street performers and a circus tent.
“There is no shortage of things to do,” she said.
Ashley for the Arts, sponsored by Ashley Furniture, began in 2009. An estimated 10,000 people attended the event the first few years before it grew. In recent years, they’ve brought in acts such as Beach Boys, Chicago and Rascal Flatts.