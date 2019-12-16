The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Board denied a resolution involving additional hiring oversight and received financial updates during its meeting Monday evening.
The board unanimously voted down a resolution that would require “any department of over 50 employees, trending significantly and repeatedly over budget, to seek approval prior to filling vacant staff positions and to provide fiscal reports to the County Board of Supervisors upon request.”
The resolution originated from the Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee, which brought it to the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors during its Dec. 3 meeting. The County Board referred the resolution back to five separate committees — Judiciary and Law Enforcement, Human Services, Administration, Human Resources and Highway — for additional consideration before being brought again to the County Board for approval. The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee unanimously approved the resolution during its Dec. 5 meeting.
A few DHS board members said they were not against the intent of the resolution, which is to help lower county spending, but they said the resolution contains ambiguous language. Other members mentioned the need for better communication between committees and suggested holding joint meetings so a consensus understanding about the resolution can be more easily reached.
DHS Director Diane Cable said she did not support the resolution because of concerns it could delay the hiring process, but she appreciated the efforts to work together.
“Respectfully, I don’t support this in this manner,” Cable said. “I do think everybody is trying to be able to help us and find new ways to do this, and I hope that there are other ways that we can be working together collaboratively to meet the concerns that are here.”
Cable said DHS has internal discussions about how to respond and prioritize hirings, and she said those reviews have been more intense in the past several months. Cable said the department currently plans to hire one new full-time employee in 2020.
Supervisor Sandra McKinney asked if the resolution could create morale issues if it passed as currently written. Cable said it could because existing employees may have to absorb more work if there are fewer hirings.
Supervisor Don Mowry said it doesn’t make sense to scrutinize the number of employees when the increasing costs stem largely from methamphetamine and opioid abuse.
“The problem isn’t that we’re hiring too many people; the problem is elsewhere,” Mowry said. “When you have a ditch and you’re trying to fill it, it’s just going to get bigger if you hire fewer workers.”
Supervisor Colleen Bates said she fears a potential hire being denied, which would essentially amount to a direct cut to DHS. Bates, the DHS board chair, said the department already has a thorough hiring process and she interprets the resolution as a lack of trust in that process.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie, who is on the Finance and Budget Committee and attended the meeting as a member of the public, disagreed. He said the intent of the resolution is to improve upon the existing quality review process and have more people thinking about potential solutions to decrease costs.
“We want to be part of the solution,” Wilkie said. “It’s a county-wide problem … I don’t for one minute think that this is the magic fix, but I do believe that it does bring people together.”
If that is the case, Supervisor Martha Nieman said there should be more collaborative language in the resolution. As currently written, she interpreted it as giving any committee the power to decline a potential hire.
Other business
The board received information about the department’s financial statements from DHS fiscal manager Vickie Gardner. Overall, DHS is estimated to have expenditures of $35.3 million at the end of 2019, which is 112.9% of its total budget.
At the end of October, DHS had overages of $2.7 million in 2019, a slight uptick from $2.6 million in overages at the end of September. Cable said October had high-cost hospitalizations that are completed now, so costs should be lower in November.
At the end of this October, new placements of people in alternate care — foster care, treatment foster care, residential care centers and group homes — decreased 23% from 108 in 2018 to 88 in 2019. Total clients increased 3% from 241 to 249, but total costs went down from about $4.2 million as of October 2018 to $3.7 million through October 2019, a decrease of around 15%.
The next DHS board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27.