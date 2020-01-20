Several hundred people gathered Monday evening to remember and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
The assembled crowd packed into St. James the Greater Catholic Church to hear from local officials and listen to songs, readings, prayers and information about the country’s disenfranchisement of African Americans.
A prayer read near the beginning of the event quoted King’s famous words that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said the event celebrated a man who lived “a life founded in love and equity for all.”
Peters said everyone is called by King’s legacy of selfless service to be actively engaged in the difficult work of helping provide freedom to all. He encouraged attendees to reflect and work toward creating a world based on King’s ideals of equity and justice.
“We keep the dream and the memory of Martin Luther King alive,” Peters said.
After performances from local musicians and the CollECtive Choir, many people read passages from James Baldwin’s “Letter to My Nephew” and “How To Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi.
Beginning in February, Kendi’s book will be the first topic of 11 community reading and discussion groups for the Chippewa Valley in 2020. There will be one book per month focusing on different marginalized groups. It was also announced Monday that Kendi will be speaking Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Schofield Auditorium at UW-Eau Claire.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said King’s words can inspire renewed energy to “make meaningful inroads toward racial justice in our community.”
UW-Eau Claire is not immune from the endemic problem of racism, as Schmidt said campus reflects society. He hopes the university can be a better reflection of society moving forward.
“Racism is not only a thing of the past,” Schmidt said. “...We have a long way to go before Dr. King’s dream for our society is fully realized.”
Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said King’s values of courage, respect, justice, compassion and human dignity are vital to the local community.
Rokus noted the importance of community inclusivity, and said he aims for the Police Department to develop better relationships between local residents and law enforcement.
“We will not be a trustworthy, nor will we be a legitimate, police organization if we’re not reflecting the community and population we serve,” Rokus said.
Indeed, the final page of a program made for the event asked participants to share ideas for how to make Eau Claire area schools, UW-Eau Claire and the city of Eau Claire more inclusive.
Four people who exemplify inclusive values received Beloved Community Leadership Awards: Caitlin Lee, John Lor, Edmund Manydeeds and Judge John Manydeeds.
To provide a historical perspective, people of nearly all ages read dozens of Black Codes chosen by students in a UW-Eau Claire history course. Black Codes were U.S. laws targeted to limit the civil rights of African Americans and addressed almost all aspects of society, including education, social equality, intermarriage, housing, transportation, restaurant service, cohabitation, employment, juvenile delinquents, burials, barbershops, baseball teams, shopping, lunch counters and guardianships.
Schmidt thanked the readers, particularly several children who read multiple times.
“Your voices give us all hope for a better tomorrow,” Schmidt said.
Near the event’s conclusion, 13 people recited different sections of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. All of them read the final words together: “Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we are free at last.”