CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mike and Amanda Dorazio of Bloomer arrived at the free COVID-19 testing site at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds early Monday, before the testing opened at 11 a.m. Even though neither of them was showing any symptoms of the virus, they wanted to get tested. Their 5-year-old daughter, Evie, also opted to take the test, which involves a cotton swab being placed mid-way up the nose.
“We showed her a video of what they do and make sure she was OK with it,” Mike Dorazio said.
Mike Dorazio said they drove down from Bloomer just to take the test.
“We know there are asymptomatic people, and hearing from the professionals, that the more tests they have, the more they can track it,” he said. “We saw they were testing asymptomatic people, and we wanted them to get the data.”
A total of 550 tests were available at the fairgrounds Monday, with the National Guard operating the testing sit, along with several workers from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health. Perhaps 100 cars were in line by the time the testing began; as traffic backed up onto Edward Street, fairgrounds manager Rusty Volk waved cars into a second line to get cars off the road.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman was pleased to see the turnout. The National Guard had originally promised 400 tests, but when turnout was so strong early in the morning, they were able to obtain an additional 150 kits, she said.
“I’m happy to hear we’re getting a lot of people out for testing (Monday) morning,” she said. “We’re happy we can test asymptomatic people as well. We felt it was extremely important to have one (National Guard test site) here, especially with the cases increasing locally.”
Later Monday evening, Weideman reported that 434 total tests were given.
Jesse Ralston, 34, of Eau Claire took the day off work and drove to the fairgrounds for the test. Outside of a runny nose, he wasn’t experiencing any real symptoms.
“I was exposed to someone who had it a week and a half ago,” Ralston said. “And I’ve been around my parents, and I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
Ralston said the fact that the tests were open to asymptomatic people was important to him.
“I was actually happy because I called my health care provider, and they said they were saving tests for those who have symptoms,” Ralston said.
Dave Meyer, 68, of Chippewa Falls, also didn’t have any symptoms of the virus, but he was curious if he had it. As he sat in his car waiting his turn, he filled out the online registration form.
“Since it was a drive-thru, I figured it was straightforward,” Meyer said. “And I’m not interfering with someone who is sick. I’m not nervous or panicky, I’m just trying to be smart.”
Glenn Smith, 77, of Chippewa Falls, said that he has been practicing social distancing, and even when friends visit, they stay apart and wear masks. Smith also said he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms. While he doesn’t have any breathing issues, Smith acknowledged that at his age, he is at a higher risk.
“I just want to know,” Smith said. “I’d like to be tested. You can be carrying the virus without showing symptoms. It’s reassuring, knowing you don’t have it.”
Chris Perri, 54, of Chippewa Falls is an IT worker in the Chippewa Falls school district. While he doesn’t have a lot of direct interaction with students, he wanted to know if he was sick.
Perri added that his parents are both nearing 80 years old.
“I don’t want to take the risk,” Perri said. “It’s pretty scary.”