EAU CLAIRE — Hunting license and deer kill numbers are down as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday the preliminary numbers from opening weekend of the state’s gun deer season.
The beginning of the nine-day season saw a general decrease in hunting licenses sold and deer killed compared with last year’s totals.
Hunters in Wisconsin killed a total of 85,860 deer this past weekend, down 14% from last year’s weekend opener total of 99,832.
There were three firearm-related safety incidents reported across the state during opening weekend — two in Door County and one in Waukesha County. Wisconsin’s 10-year average is about six hunting incidents for the nine-day gun deer hunt.
Following are opening weekend deer kill totals reported for area counties in the DNR’s designated zones.
Central farmland
• Barron: 1,840 total deer killed, down 10.6% from last year.
• Buffalo: 1,502, down 10.8%.
• Chippewa: 1,241, down 9.8%.
• Clark: 2,143, down 7%.
• Dunn: 2,024, down 23.7%.
• Eau Claire: 714, down 22%.
• Jackson: 1,183, down 16.4%.
• Pepin: 606, down 26.3%.
• Pierce: 1,054, down 19.8%.
• St. Croix: 893, down 22.1%.
• Trempealeau: 1,885, down 18.1%.
Central Forest
• Clark: 474, down 5.4%.
• Eau Claire: 245, up 17.2%.
• Jackson: 368, up 23.9%.
Northern Forest
• Chippewa: 425, up 5.2%.
• Rusk: 1,346, up 2.6%.
With the exceptions of the central forest deer management zones of Eau Claire County and Jackson County, and the northern forest deer management zones of Chippewa County and Rusk County, deer kill totals for opening weekend in west-central Wisconsin counties dropped within a range of 5.4% to 26.3%.
Jess Carstens, an area wildlife supervisor with the DNR, said several factors may have been at play.
“It’s important to note that every year is different, and there’s a number of factors that can contribute to that,” Carstens said in a phone interview.
“This year, it looked like we would have ideal conditions going into opening weekend with relatively nice weather, crops that had been primarily harvested already, all those sorts of things — so, a number of factors working in our favor.
“Of course, the weather turned for the worse on Sunday,” Carstens continued. “By mid-morning, a stormfront came through and winds picked up, temperatures started dropping and things like that. We also had a Packer-Viking game on Sunday afternoon, so pair that with the poor weather and that could have influenced some people to stay home.”
Kris Johansen, regional wildlife management supervisor for the DNR, said hunter participation also may have had an impact on the slightly lower numbers.
As of midnight Sunday, just over 795,000 deer hunting licenses had been purchased in the state, representing a 1.5% decrease from last year’s sales. Of that total, 551,809 licenses were for gun privileges only. Johansen said the slight decrease was not out of the norm, especially considering last year’s influx of license purchases.
“You have to put that into perspective,” Johansen said in an phone interview. “Last year, license sales actually were up and part of that, I think, was what we were calling the ‘COVID effect,’ where a lot of people had more time for hunting. … Last year was an anomaly for participation, so the fact that we were down just less than 2% on hunting licenses — I was very pleased with that, actually.”
All in all, both Carstens and Johansen said they were not discouraged by the preliminary numbers that represent just a snapshot of the overall gun season.
“It was a good opening weekend,” Carstens said. “As always, you’re going to have hunters out there who saw a lot of deer and harvested deer and thought it was a great season, or a great opening weekend, and others who were less fortunate — didn’t see much, perhaps didn’t harvest a deer and aren’t going to have a very good perception of it.”
Johansen said he didn’t see a single deer Saturday or Sunday, but that won’t stop him from trying to bag one before the season ends.
“My advice to hunters: If you’re seeing deer sign, stay at it — that’s what I’m going to do,” Johansen said. “And if you’re not seeing deer sign, try a new area. Hopefully folks will be able to get back out and enjoy the rest of the deer season.”
According to a Tuesday DNR press release, light snow cover in the north will make for excellent hunting conditions going into the remainder of the season.
As the season continues, the DNR is encouraging hunters to bring their deer to area chronic wasting disease surveillance sites for testing. A map of testing and carcass disposal sites can be found at dnr.wisconsin.gov.
Gun deer season ends Sunday in Wisconsin. Muzzleloader deer season begins on Nov. 29 and lasts until Dec. 8.