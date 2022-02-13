EAU CLAIRE — Built on pavement from over 55 years ago, a portion of Interstate 94 on the western outskirts of Eau Claire will be replaced between this year and 2023.
Repairs and upkeep work — the most recent being a new layer of asphalt added in 2015 — had slowed the heavily-traveled highway’s decay, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the pavement is nearing the end of its life.
“There are some pretty good joints that are heaving there,” said Stacie Lambele, a project manager with the DOT.
The nearly 3-mile stretch of I-94 slated for a full pavement replacement is between Highway 312 (the North Crossing) and Highway E (or Cameron Street in Eau Claire city limits).
The project will go out for bids in May, which means work likely won’t start until mid-summer, Lambele said.
Sometime after Labor Day, traffic there at that location will be reduced to one lane running next to each other in each direction, using the current two eastbound lanes so the usual westbound lanes can be rebuilt.
During late fall and winter, traffic would return to normal in that area. Construction crews would return in early spring 2023 to rebuild the eastbound lanes, during which times the now repaved westbound lanes will carry traffic going both ways until work is done.
That pavement reconstruction will be the most intensive work planned on I-94 around Eau Claire, but there will also be some repairs and resurfacing work that will also be going on during 2022 and 2023.
These smaller upkeep tasks on the interstate will take less time and require temporary lane closures, but also coordinate their schedules to work around the major reconstruction work.
On about 1.7 miles between Highway E and Highway C (Crescent Avenue), spot concrete repairs and repaving asphalt shoulders are to be done.
Farther east from Highway C to the Chippewa River bridge near Highway 37, that one-mile stretch of I-94 will be getting a new asphalt surface.
Parts of the exit and ramps at Highway 312 will also be improved to prolong their lives and improve traffic flow.
The Highway 312 bridge over I-94 will get a fresh coat of concrete and repairs to parts of it that have deteriorated.
“Those joints on that bridge need to be replaced,” Lambele said.
Ramps will also be lengthened and widened in spots to prevent traffic from slowing down when vehicles are getting on or off the interstate. This will not require the purchase of additional land, stated a DOT presentation on the roadwork.
While there will be lane closures during the road construction projects, the interstate and exits will remain open throughout.
To reduce congestion that may occur, the state will tell semitrailer trucks to use a detour around the road construction zone during peak travel times.
“If we reroute the semis, hopefully it will minimize the amount of backups we have,” Lambele said.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays, truckers will be detoured using Highway 29 and U.S. 53. Trucks traveling specifically to the Highway 312 exit will be able to access it.