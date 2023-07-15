Local government reporter/Business editor
EAU CLAIRE — An Illinois man is accused of threatening employees at an Altoona tavern on Thursday night to the point they feared for their lives, locked him out and called 911.
Christopher Rogers, 30, of Woodridge, Ill., was charged Friday morning on a felony count of terrorist threats, as well as misdemeanors for resisting officers and disorderly conduct.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.