With history being made right before their eyes, UW-Eau Claire political science students don't have to look far to see how their lessons apply to the real world.
Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump represent a rare opportunity for students of politics and constitutional law to witness the way principles they learn in class — normally imparted through lectures and textbooks — play out on live TV or in daily news reports.
"To have your subject matter on a national stage like that is fairly rare," said Eric Kasper, associate professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire and director of the university's Center for Constitutional Studies. "It definitely makes for an interesting time to teach these classes."
In some cases, Kasper is able to simply point to a current news story instead of following his normal practice of illustrating key constitutional points through historical examples.
Likewise, Geoff Peterson, chairman of the university's political science department, said he covered impeachment in last Monday's session of the American government class he is teaching this semester. It was the same week that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would draw up articles of impeachment against the president, setting the stage for a historic clash between the two branches of government.
Peterson insisted to skeptical students that he always covers the topic in that class.
"The timing couldn't have been better," he said. "These students are watching this happen in real time, and that's not something most students get to experience with almost anything in politics."
The developments taking place in Washington, D.C., are driving up demand for classes focusing on politics and constitutional matters.
While Kasper's constitutional law classes typically fill to the course enrollment cap, the number of students this semester who requested to take his "Survey of U.S. Constitutional Principles" and "U.S. Constitutional Principles — Powers of Government" classes exceeded the limit. Kasper granted those requests — plus a few requests from senior citizens to audit the classes — so people who want to learn more about the Constitution can do so at this critical time.
"It's kind of a rule of thumb in political science that as things become more newsworthy, we tend to see more students gravitate toward studying those topics, and we've definitely seen that with the impeachment inquiry," Kasper said.
Similar surges in political science majors occurred after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the election of Barack Obama as the nation's first black president in 2008.
Good timing
Students recognize that they are enjoying a rare opportunity to study the Constitution at a time when constitutional questions are under the national microscope.
"It hasn't happened too often," said senior political science major Zach Janssen of Green Bay, noting that only two U.S. presidents — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — have been impeached and that neither was removed from office via a Senate trial.
President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 under the threat of impeachment during the Watergate scandal.
MaKenna Goretski, a senior criminal justice major and political science minor from Mesa, Ariz., agreed that it is a particularly interesting time to be enrolled in political science courses.
"I have found that all my political science classes for the last couple years have held great meaning to the real politics of its time," Goretski said, pointing to the 2016 election, Supreme Court justice appointments, border patrol issues and now the impeachment inquiry as "monumental" examples. "All of these issues have been taught in class and been examined by way of the Constitution and more contemporary ways such as public opinion and effects on local government."
Goretski said she feels fortunate to be informed at such a lively time in U.S. history and has noticed some students repeating several misconceptions about the impeachment process.
"I'm excited to be able to witness such a controversial moment, and I'm looking forward to see what happens next, especially with the upcoming election," she said.
Janssen said he has been fascinated to engage in classroom discussion and follow along as the impeachment process unfolds, although he acknowledged it's difficult to stay completely up to speed while keeping up with a full slate of classes.
"It's almost exhausting to follow every single thing or scandal that happens under the current administration," he said. "It seems like something new pops up all the time."
'Shades of gray'
Classroom discussion of the impeachment inquiry tends to focus on what's happened recently and how that fits with what the Constitution requires, Kasper said.
"I'm not trying to pitch a right or wrong answer, but to lay out what the Constitution says and how the courts have interpreted that," said Kasper, who also serves as a judge in Rice Lake municipal court.
Still, students, like the rest of the population, can be divided along partisan lines when viewing the impeachment process, so Kasper attempts to call on students with different perspectives. And if it seems like the discussion is getting too one-sided, he will play devil's advocate and bring up the most relevant arguments on the other side.
The idea is to remind them that there are multiple viewpoints on such divisive issues.
"There isn't just one black-and-white way to see these things," Kasper said. "There are many shades of gray."
Kasper often tries to ensure discussion stays polite by emphasizing the historical context and precedents for the latest developments.
"I try not to discourage students' passion while still making sure we can have a spirited discussion," he said. "That's the tone I try to set in the classroom."
Process described
So how do the UW-Eau Claire experts expect the impeachment inquiry to play out?
Kasper declined to make a prediction, but did say he believes the Constitution makes it clear that the House of Representatives is well within its powers to hold the hearings, call witnesses and investigate Trump's conduct.
Peterson, the department chairman, said it seems like the odds are good that the Democratic-controlled House will write up articles of impeachment and vote in favor of them. It only takes a majority vote for the House to impeach the president.
The presumption is that the articles would be based on the final report of House impeachment investigators, who alleged that Trump leveraged the State Department and taxpayer money to try to get Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals. Democrats have also argued that Trump obstructed Congress by directing his aides not to testify and federal agencies not to provide subpoenaed documents. Trump, however, has said he did nothing wrong and fought the subpoenas because the inquiry was a partisan and biased "witch hunt."
The Democratic impeachment inquiry has focused on accusations that Trump withheld a White House meeting and military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
The process then would shift to the GOP-controlled Senate, which would hold a trial and require a two-thirds vote to remove the Republican president from office — something Peterson deems highly unlikely at this point. It would take at least 20 Republican senators to join Senate Democrats to get enough votes to remove Trump.
A potential wildcard, he said, could be if Democrats ask U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who would preside over a Senate impeachment trial, to call additional witnesses who refused to testify during House hearings.
"If that happens, the Senate could hear a whole bunch of new evidence that hasn't been heard before," Peterson said. "Depending on the strength of that evidence, maybe some people could change their minds."
But even if Trump is impeached, acquitted and continues to serve as president, that doesn't mean the effort is pointless, Peterson said, as it likely will have political consequences for senators and possibly for Trump in the 2020 elections.
An impeachment also could affect the president's legacy and ability to accomplish policy goals, Kasper said.
'High crimes?'
One reason the process is so controversial is that impeachment language in the Constitution is vague about what constitutes an impeachable offense.
Article II of the Constitution states that the president "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." That leaves a lot open to interpretation.
"We can argue until we're blue in the face about what is actually impeachable and what isn't, but fundamentally the House gets to decide," Peterson said. "In the end, it's all fair game."
The impeachment of Clinton for lying to a grand jury and obstruction of justice lowered the bar for what rises to the level of an impeachable offense, maintained Peterson, who had just launched his teaching career when the Clinton impeachment happened.
As a result, he said, the threat of impeachment has become a much more commonly used rhetorical device than it was for much of the nation's history.
Kasper said the framers of the Constitution were careful to draft language they didn't think would result in efforts to impeach every president, but they understood there needed to be a process to remove a president who betrays the public trust or uses the office for personal enrichment.
They showed great foresight in recognizing that such proceedings likely would get ugly and uncomfortable but still be preferable to alternatives such as violence or a coup d'etat, Kasper said.
News reports indicate the House Judiciary Committee is expected to have articles of impeachment ready for the full House to vote on by Christmas.
In the meantime, all the public — and classrooms full of eager political science students — can do is wait and see how this chapter of American history unfolds.
Class is in session, and all Americans have a front row seat.