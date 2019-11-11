ALTOONA — For the first time, students in the Altoona school district got to bring a veteran of their choice to the district’s annual Veterans Day program Monday, eating a special lunch to honor their veterans afterward.
About 40 students, ranging from fourth to 12th grade, brought a veteran with them to the Altoona High School Monday, said Mike Laporte, Altoona Middle School teacher and a veteran himself.
“It’s more of a family event than just a Veterans Day event,” said Laporte, the event’s organizer, after calling up each student to honor their veteran by name on Monday. “ …Maybe someone will call an uncle and a nephew (today) just to pay it forward. That’s kind of what we’re hoping happens.”
For Altoona fifth-grader Logan Joyce, bringing his grandfather James Joyce was a no-brainer.
James Joyce served in the Army from 1955 to 1963, completing a year of active duty in Washington in October 1961 during the Berlin Crisis, he said.
“It’s about showing pride for people that served in the Army, and it makes me (glad) that people sacrificed themselves for this,” Logan Joyce said.
Altoona brothers Keegan, Tristan and Logan Briski brought three veterans Monday: their grandparents, Navy veterans Susan and Ed Schaffer and their great-grandfather, Korean War veteran Jerald Brown of Eau Claire.
“We’re celebrating the people that served our country,” said Keegan Briski.
“And celebrating the people that died,” Tristan added.
Susan Schaffer, Brown’s daughter, said she was happy to be invited to her grandson’s school to celebrate Veterans Day.
“I think it’s great for the kids to (bring veterans). It’s a wonderful program,” she said.
Having around 40 veterans present on Monday is “a big deal,” said Altoona schools superintendent Dan Peggs.
“Veterans by nature are humble human beings and they pride themselves on that. It sometimes takes an invitation by someone special to come to a ceremony that gives them gratitude,” Peggs said.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, a U.S. Army veteran, urged students to consider careers in the military, but to “look for something that’ll help benefit you once you’re out.”
James, who delivered a keynote speech Monday, served as a field medical specialist in the formerly Eau Claire-based Army Reserve 397th Engineer Battalion. After attending school with the help of the GI Bill he became a police officer in Altoona in 2001, and was named police chief in 2013. In November 2018 he was elected to represent the 68th Assembly District.
“Let’s have a positive impact on our veterans,” James told the crowd of students. “When you all see a veteran, you see a shirt, a hat, some kind of symbol … go up to them, give them a hug, shake their hand, thank them for his service. That’s what it’s about.”
The event was inspired by a Charter Communications/Spectrum and History Channel partnership, “Take a Veteran to School Day,” an effort to recognize veterans and inform kids.
Spectrum also presented the Altoona VFW Post 10405 with a $1,000 check during the ceremony.
“Our students are not born with that appreciation (of veterans) … We need these stories. We need these songs, and we need all of you to help us continue the celebration of our country beyond the fireworks of Independence Day,” Peggs told Altoona students Monday.