A survey of Eau Claire community members, parents and teachers about a likely spring 2021 referendum found that over 1,000 respondents are most interested in competitive teacher salaries and better online learning technology.
The roughly 1,200 people who responded to the survey ranked competitive pay for teachers as the highest priority — while building new facilities to accommodate growing student enrollment came in last on their list of priorities.
That runs contrary to much of Eau Claire school officials’ discussions about a 2021 referendum — most of those talks have centered around dollars needed for facility projects.
In an official timeline of the future referendum, the school board’s priorities included a renovation at South and a litany of Roosevelt maintenance projects. Both were eliminated from an Eau Claire school district referendum in 2016.
Construction projects at those two schools will likely cost $25 million to $30 million, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in November.
“This is a very small sampling, but it really gives the board some indication of what people are thinking about and caring about,” she said.
Typically, the district sees about 2,800 family responses and 900 to 1,000 staff responses to surveys, Hardebeck said Monday.
The school board would usually get feedback at community listening sessions this spring, a year before the referendum, Hardebeck said. But four had to be canceled in April due to COVID-19 concerns, so the district sent out a survey instead.
Behind the survey
People who responded to the survey between May 4 and May 14 ranked the following as most important in a referendum, in order of highest priority:
- Competitive salaries for educators.
- Upgrading online learning technology.
- Keeping the quality of facilities throughout the school district consistent.
- Reconfiguring existing classrooms.
- Building new facilities.
A majority, 78%, of respondents had children currently in the school district, and 34% of respondents were employees of the district. A majority, 74%, lived in the city of Eau Claire.
They ranked technology as the second-highest priority — and Hardebeck believes COVID-19 and the state’s former safer-at-home order has made the need for devices, internet hotspots and other tech more urgent.
The safer-at-home order “really magnified the differences that families have in terms of resources,” she said.
But at a Monday school board meeting, board member Aaron Harder expressed concern about the new facilities question ranking low on the priority list.
“At least as one board member, I feel a real urgency about that problem, looking at overcrowding and what effect that has on our ability to have high achievement,” Harder said.
Elementary schools on Eau Claire’s south side nearing or over 90% capacity have been a recurring topic at school board meetings for the past several months.
Board president Tim Nordin on Monday asked for a breakdown of survey data, distinguishing between the responses of district staff and people employed elsewhere.
“There’s certainly ample evidence that an operational piece to this is something the community wants, but a third of the respondents were staff members of the district,” Nordin said. “It might give a different lens ... if we factor in the different ways people are coming at the questions.”
The survey did not ask if respondents were in favor of a 2021 referendum — “that would be a question that would come much further into the process,” Hardebeck said.
Layoff policy change
The board voted Monday to shorten the district’s required time frame to notify hourly employees of layoffs. Before the change, the district was required to give hourly employees 30 days of notice before a layoff; it is now required to give 14 calendar days of notice.
The school district’s attorney initially recommended a change that would let the district lay off hourly employees with just one day’s notice, but “ideally with seven to 14 days of notice,” said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources.
“We would try to give as much notice as possible, but what we’re really trying to plan for is if we come back in the fall ... and let’s say one building has an outbreak and we need to close down that specific building,” Marks said at a Monday board meeting. “If our current language still existed, we wouldn’t be able to address the need for that particular building to have layoffs for an entire month.”
Board members expressed concern about the initial proposal.
Laid-off employees couldn’t apply for unemployment within one day, school board member Marquell Johnson said, adding that the proposition troubled him. Nordin agreed the one-day proposal “seems extreme.”
Instead of first being vetted by district employees, the proposal came directly from the school district’s attorney due to “a sense of immediacy,” Marks said, unlike typical changes to employee handbook language.
A final vote from the board was unanimous to shorten the 30 days’ notice requirement to 14 calendar days for the school district to notify hourly employees before layoffs.
In other school district news:
- The district will reopen the retirement window for some eligible teachers and staffers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Employees eligible for early retirement typically must notify the district by Feb. 1 each year if they plan to retire at the end of the academic year. But with school closures this spring, “there’s a great impact on our employees as well as their family members,” Marks said Monday. There are 18 district employees who told the district before Feb. 1 that they wanted to retire this year, but another 30 are eligible for retirement — and may now choose to retire based on how the coronavirus is foundationally reshaping teachers’ jobs, Marks said. The school board voted unanimously Monday to reopen the retirement window for those eligible employees.