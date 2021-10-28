EAU CLAIRE — After a significant drop in student enrollment in Wisconsin public schools last year, enrollment hasn’t rebounded this fall for either the Eau Claire school district or statewide.
Enrollment in Wisconsin public schools dipped this fall by about 0.5%, or about 4,300 students, according to September student headcount numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. That’s less than the state’s 3% drop in public school enrollment that happened last year, but a rebound has yet to materialize.
In the Chippewa Valley, school district enrollment this fall is a mixed bag.
The Eau Claire school district fielded a nearly 5% drop in enrollment in 2020, amounting to a net decrease of 546 enrolled students. That brought the district’s total enrollment to 10,893 students last year, according to DPI figures.
This fall, the Eau Claire district didn’t have a net loss or gain — it’s still at 10,893 students as of September.
DPI figures indicate that this fall the district lost enrollment amounting to 70 students in 1st through 12th grades and 21 students in kindergarten, but gained 91 students in four-year-old kindergarten and pre-kindergarten special education.
Justin Hertz, executive assistant to the district’s executive director of administration Kim Koller, said the fluctuation in enrollment by grade isn’t unusual.
“The increase this year in pre-K/4K is likely partially driven by families feeling more comfortable enrolling their pre-K and 4K students in school this year compared to last year (which was the first full school year of the pandemic),” Hertz said in an email.
Eau Claire school officials have attributed last year’s enrollment drop to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The grade level that had the biggest decline last year was 4K. We just didn’t have families sending their students to 4K last year in the midst of the pandemic. It makes sense we’d see that increase,” Koller said at a committee meeting last week.
The school district’s enrollment numbers impact its budget, as well as referendum planning.
In discussions about the 2021-22 budget, Eau Claire school administrators this fall said the drop in student enrollment meant a decrease in state aid.
The district’s facility planning committee this month has mulled enrollment numbers amid a larger conversation about which schools need more space.
Hertz said most projections “seem to be showing enrollment staying flat or a slight decrease over the next five years” in Eau Claire. The projections are based on past enrollment data and population trends, he noted.
The school district contracted with UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory in late 2020 to do a 10-year student enrollment study in a bid to understand which school facilities will need more capacity over the next several years.
Other school districts’ enrollment fluctuating
The Chippewa Falls school district saw a drop in enrollment this year — 0.7% — but it’s much smaller than last year’s decrease, when its enrollment dropped by 2.5%.
The Altoona school district’s enrollment grew for at least the fourth year in a row, according to DPI figures. Last fall it had a net gain of 66 students and this fall it added 106, a 6% increase in enrollment, according to the DPI. It had 1,873 students in total this September.
The Menomonie school district saw a nearly 3% increase in enrollment this fall, after a 6% dip last year, according to DPI September headcount figures.