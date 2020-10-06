EAU CLAIRE — Students of color, students who qualify for free or reduced meals, students with disabilities and students learning English are more likely to be learning online than in-person in Eau Claire this fall, according to Eau Claire school district data.
While about 39% of students in the district qualify for free or reduced lunches, 58% of students in the all-virtual group do, said Kim Koller, the district’s executive director of administration, at a Monday school board meeting.
Similarly, about 10% of students in the district are Asian, but 30% of students in the virtual group are Asian.
American Indian, Black, Hispanic and biracial students also are more represented in the all-virtual group.
White students make up a much larger percentage of students in the hybrid model, according to district figures.
“Our virtual classrooms are more diverse than our face-to-face classrooms right now,” Koller said.
Just under 20% of students, or roughly 2,000 kids in the school district, have chosen the all-virtual option, where they learn virtually five days a week.
On the other hand, just over 80% of Eau Claire students are participating in the hybrid model, where most grades attend face-to-face classes two days each week in separate cohorts.
The school district’s hypothesis is that financially strained families, and people of color, are more likely to be impacted by COVID-19, and are choosing the virtual option as a result, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, at a Monday board meeting.
“There’s a variety of other factors, but that one seems to rise to the top,” Schmitt said.
Eau Claire County data continues to show that Black people and other people of color are bearing a disproportionate impact of COVID-19 locally.
As of Tuesday, about 87% of the county’s COVID-19 cases were in white people, according to Eau Claire City-County Health Department data. White people make up 92% of the county’s population, according to census data.
People of color are overrepresented in COVID-19 cases in the county, in some cases two or three times over.
Chippewa Valley health experts have said COVID-19 affecting more people of color is fueled by systematic inequality, including substandard housing and less access to health care.
The same scenario is playing out in schools across the U.S. A survey of Denver, Colorado families showed that Black and Hispanic families were more likely to prefer virtual learning, the Denver Post reported in July.
In a nationwide analysis, districts with majority white student bodies were more than three times as likely as school districts enrolling mostly students of color to open for at least some in-person classes, Chalkbeat and the Associated Press reported last month.
Online learning may also impact student groups differently, a large 2013 study suggested: In analysis by the Community College Research Center at the Teacher’s College of Columbia University, researchers found that Black students, male students and kids with lower GPAs struggled more than other students to adapt to online learning.
Lower enrollment
The Eau Claire school district is also seeing a drop in student enrollment this September, compared to student counts from previous years.
At a traditional pupil count on the third Friday of September, the district had 11,319 students enrolled from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Koller said.
In September 2019, the district had 11,694 students enrolled. In September 2018, it was 11,535.
It’s a decline of about 375 students this year compared to last year at the school district, Koller said.
School officials said Monday they believe the coronavirus pandemic is likely causing the drop.
More Eau Claire students than predicted this year are open-enrolling into other programs, including virtual schools offered by other districts, school officials have said.
Some parents are choosing to homeschool; others enrolled in neighboring districts that offered more in-person classes for kids, Koller said.
“As with all things pandemic, we can’t predict what choices these families will make in the spring, in next school year, or when the pandemic is no longer a concern,” Koller said.
Summer school also saw drop
Summer school enrollment also, predictably, dropped this summer compared to previous years, according to school district figures.
Just over 4,100 students participated in the district’s summer school in 2020, compared to over 8,700 in 2019.
All of the district’s summer school programs were held online this year. Many Eau Claire area clubs and organizations that the district typically partners with were closed to large groups, like the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and others.
“Not everything could be shifted quickly to online programming,” said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, at a Monday school board meeting.
But a few sites doubled their Eau Claire summer school participants this year; Chippewa Valley Technical College’s virtual programming enrolled 108 students, compared to 49 last year, and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association nearly doubled its participation in a Hmong language program, according to district figures.
In other school district news:
- The school board on Monday also discussed a draft of a new school visitor policy. Under the policy, visitors would have to report to the school office before entering any other area; principals or a designee would be responsible for visitors and could exclude visitors from school premises; and due to the pandemic visitors would be required to wear a mask or face covering unless they have a documented medical condition.