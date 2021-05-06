EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin's tourism industry took a beating in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but better times are just around the corner, Gov. Tony Evers promised Thursday in Eau Claire.
After enjoying a guided tour of Chippewa Valley Museum from director Carrie Ronnander, Evers acknowledged how difficult the pandemic has been for tourism-related businesses and attractions before expressing optimism about future road trips — as long as people continue to seek vaccinations and take precautions to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
"Whatever we can do to make sure that we are getting over this pandemic and people are getting shots in arms and wearing a mask when we need to be doing that, that's all important to make sure places like this continue to do their great work," Evers said of the museum tucked in the woods of Eau Claire's Carson Park.
The Democratic governor and first lady Kathy Evers stopped in Eau Claire as part of a statewide tour of tourist attractions to highlight National Travel and Tourism Week in Wisconsin.
"Tourism is important for our state," said Tony Evers, who said his travels to tourism hotspots around the state are about "making sure people understand how important tourism and cultural exhibits ... are to our economy but also to making sure our heritage is remembered."
In addition to providing Evers with a brief history of the Chippewa Valley, Ronnander detailed for the governor the impact of the coronavirus on the museum, which benefited from federal emergency loans and a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.
Attendance by walk-in visitors to the museum has plummeted 90% since March 2020, she said, noting that the museum closed for three months in the spring and then again for nearly two months when virus cases surged in November.
"It was an awful year, but we showed the resilience we have as an organization and as individuals," Ronnander said.
She pointed out that museum staff figured out how to go from no digital programs to offering a number of live and recorded virtual programs that attracted more than 4,000 people.
"We're trying to keep up our visibility so people don't forget we're here," Ronnander said.
In a lighter moment, Ronnander showed Evers a quote of his — "Fine arts and music are programs that will make (students) better adults and better citizens" — that is included in an exhibit about music.
"Now that's true," the governor cracked, sparking a round of laughter.
A positive sign arrived at the museum Monday in the form of a bus full of students — the first school field trip the museum has hosted since the start of the pandemic. The museum normally hosts about 4,000 third-grade students annually.
The governor made a second stop in Eau Claire at The Local Store, where he checked out an array of Chippewa Valley and Wisconsin merchandise and chatted with owner Nick Meyer about the impact of the pandemic.
Meyer told Evers that the store has performed strongly since the holiday season but said the company's entertainment publication, Volume One, has struggled because of the temporary dearth of in-person musical and cultural events.
"We're just starting to feel the turn," Meyer said, pointing out that Volume One's popular Sounds Like Summer Concert Series in Phoenix Park will resume June 17 after being canceled last year and The Lakely restaurant and The Oxbow Hotel (both of which he holds an ownership stake in) will reopen June 1.
The Thursday outdoor concerts could provide a needed shot in the arm for Eau Claire by giving residents a "We're back" moment, said state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, who joined the governor for his visit.
During a visit to Door County on Wednesday, Evers said he was informed that many of the tourist mecca's lodges are booked up for the summer as more people get back on the road.
"It's going to be a busy summer," said Evers, sporting a Travel Wisconsin shirt. "It looks good. People are ready. I'm encouraging people to make plans so that they're ready to explore Wisconsin again."
The comeback is due in large part to the state's efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, including pushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of as many Wisconsinites as possible, Evers said, adding that he hopes more people move beyond vaccine hesitancy and get vaccinated for the benefit of everyone.
"Every person that gets a shot is potentially saving a life or potentially helping our cultural institutions reopen to everybody," the governor said.
The growing vaccination rate combined with pent-up demand and national predictions of the return of the great American road trip prompted Acting Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers to declare, "The recovery has begun."
With national research indicating that 86% of Americans are planning a trip in the next six months, Sayers said Wisconsin stands to benefit from travelers seeking revenge on COVID-19.
"Revenge travel is this idea that travelers are frustrated to have missed out on their vacations last year, and they're going to travel more, stay longer and dig in on making those memories they missed out on in 2020," Sayers said in a telephone interview.
Visitor spending so far this year is already up from the record level of 2019, and the agency is seeking to ensure it stays that way by ramping up its tourism marketing efforts under the theme "The Wonder of Wisconsin."
Outdoor recreation, deemed safer than indoor activities during the pandemic, was the main driver for Wisconsin travel in 2020, and tourism officials expect that trend to continue in 2021.
"That speaks to the world-class offerings we have in the outdoor recreation space," Sayers said, citing the state's 15,000 inland lakes, two Great Lakes, 43,000 miles of rivers and streams, and nearly 50% forested status as key attractions.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, a member of the Wisconsin Council on Tourism who accompanied the governor in Eau Claire, agreed that Wisconsin is well-positioned to capitalize on the boom in outdoor recreation with its wealth of high-quality state parks, golf courses and waterways.
"People still have that bug to travel, and we have a lot to offer," Smith said. "The fishing, kayaking and hiking are phenomenal in Wisconsin."
The positive forecast is welcome news for a state tourism industry that officials say endured a 28% decline in direct spending by tourists in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Visitor spending dropped in all 72 counties last year, falling by $4 billion statewide to $9.8 billion, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
In the Chippewa Valley, spending was down 31% to $178 million in Eau Claire County, down 12% to $89.1 million in Chippewa County and down 28% to $38.2 million in Dunn County.
Evers continued his statewide tour Thursday by heading to Bayfield and Madeline Island after leaving the Chippewa Valley.