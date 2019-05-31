HAMMOND — They came from near and far Friday to St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hammond to see Harry Brill’s military headstone finally in its rightful place.
Brill died in June 1924, and a flat stone bearing his name — HARRY BRILL — and years of birth and death — 1890 and 1924 — marked his grave.
Almost 12 years after his death, his mother, Nellie Brill, applied to the U.S. War Department for a military headstone for her son. But the stone was never placed — until now.
Gerrilee Hafvenstein, Harry Brill’s great niece, traveled from her home in Cameron Park, Calif., to Hammond, a village in St. Croix County, to attend a ceremony dedicating his stone and recognizing his military service, along with that of his younger brothers Hugh and Walter, all World War I veterans.
“There isn’t a lot of family left,” said Hafvenstein, clutching a folded American flag given to her by members of VFW Post 10818. “Believe me, we will never forget this.”
Hafvenstein was born in March 1936, the same month Nellie Brill applied for the military headstone for her son — Hafvenstein’s grandmother Lottie Wynne’s brother.
Growing up in Hammond, Hafvenstein recalled playing in the cemetery as a child, but she didn’t remember her grandmother talking about her great uncle, who died a month after turning 34 of influenza.
“Back then, I don’t think folks talked at all,” said Hafvenstein, who learned Harry’s military headstone had been found last year in the Eau Claire County town of Ludington through a Leader-Telegram article sent to her.
“You can tell (the people who worked to make sure his stone was placed at his grave) put their heart and soul into this,” she said after the service.
Last fall, Gary Kunz, president of the Fall Creek Historical Society, was contacted by a longtime acquaintance whose son was building a house just up the road from him in the town of Ludington. On the son’s property, they had found a tombstone.
Interested in seeing it, Kunz went out one morning with his acquaintance and found the stone lying on its back just into the woods a little ways. He immediately recognized it as a military tombstone.
“It was kind of covered up with debris, so Bob and I cleaned it up as best we could, and we were able to read the name,” Kunz said in November.
The name on the tombstone was Harry Brill, a private who died on June 29, 1924.
“The first question I had was what in the Sam Hill is a military tombstone doing laying in the woods here?” Kunz said.
Hoping to find out, Kunz called longtime friend Jane Glenz, a retired teacher who is very active in genealogy, and the two decided to split the work with Glenz looking into the Brill family and Kunz trying to determine who brought the headstone to the town of Ludington and why it was left there.
During her research, Glenz discovered the Brills were farmers from Hammond in St. Croix County, and Harry was one of John and Nellie Brill’s children.
Kunz figured the obvious place for him to start was with the former owners of the property where the stone was found. There were three, all of whom were dead.
The third owner, the late Phillip Brown, was a former teacher in Hammond, and Kunz talked to his son, who said his dad and his business partner, David Herman, bought properties and sold them. One of those belonged to the Brills, and the men found the stone there.
“It was probably the strangest thing I’ve ever found,” Herman of Baldwin said Friday before the service at the cemetery.
Unsure what to do, Herman said he contacted the municipal clerk, who told them Brill already had a headstone.
“I just took that as gospel that she knew what she was talking about,” he said.
Someone suggested he make a step out of the grave marker, but Herman said he couldn’t imagine doing that or simply disposing of it.
“It was someone’s headstone,” he said.
Brown’s son told Kunz he could remember Brown and Herman looking at the stone on the Brill property, but he didn’t have any idea when it was brought to Eau Claire County.
Once Kunz and Glenz completed their research, Kunz talked to his acquaintance again and asked if the Fall Creek Historical Society could take the stone. However, he found himself thinking about Nellie Brill, who wanted the marker for her son’s grave. That prompted Kunz to track down Fred Jourdeans, commander of American Legion Post 432, and ask if the post would like the stone.
Jourdeans agreed, saying the post would make sure the marker was placed at Harry Brill’s grave.
Glenz and Jourdeans both attended the service at the cemetery Friday. Kunz was out of state and had to miss it.
“Today, we gather to put a headstone in its rightful place,” said Jim Bevilacqua, Post 432’s sergeant at arms. “Why it never got placed, we’ll never know.”
The stone, cleaned by Johnson Monument of Lake Hallie for free, was stored by Hammond Monument, which also set the stone behind Harry Brill’s flat stone.
“It looks brand new,” Hafvenstein said as she stroked the top of the white stone, which notes Harry Brill of Wisconsin was a private in the 161st Depot Brigade and includes his date of death.
Her daughter, Lauri Hafvenstein, traveled from Washington, D.C., for the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute.
“This is a connection to our roots,” Lauri Hafvenstein said. “It’s really special.”
Those in attendance agreed.
“Today, we finish what Nellie started 83 years ago,” Bevilacqua said.